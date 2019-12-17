PharmaJet Announces Appointment of Kevin L. Lorenz, J.D., to Board of Directors

GOLDEN, Colo., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaJet®, the maker of innovative, needle-free injection technology, today announced that Kevin L. Lorenz, J.D., has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Lorenz, Chief Investment Officer, Senior Vice President, Treasury and Private Investments at the Katz Group, is an accomplished executive with over 25 years of experience guiding and implementing investment strategy across public and private companies.

Ron Lowy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PharmaJet Inc. said, "We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Lorenz to the PharmaJet Board of Directors. His industry experience and financial expertise will be valuable additions to our board."

Since 2015, Mr. Lorenz has been Chief Investment Officer, Senior Vice President, Treasury and Private Investments at the Katz Group in the family office of Daryl Katz, which has operations in sports and entertainment, real estate and public and private investments. Mr. Lorenz works directly with the principal to oversee the design, implementation and monitoring of the overall investment strategy for public and private passive investments. Prior to joining the Katz Group, Mr. Lorenz was Director, Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) Private Client Business at Credit Suisse Securities, LLC, where he was selected to expand Credit Suisse's UHNW private client business into Canada. From 2004 to 2009, Mr. Lorenz was the Director, UHNW Management Group at UBS Financial Services, Inc., where he was a key contributor to the formation and build out of the company's first dedicated UBS UHNW office. Mr. Lorenz holds a J.D. from George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, an M.B.A. from Benedictine University and a B.S. in economics from Illinois State University.

Mr. Lorenz added, "I look forward to joining PharmaJet's Board of Directors and working with the management team to continue to execute on the company's mission of worldwide acceptance of PharmaJet needle-free devices as a standard of care in the vaccine delivery market. I am very excited by the PharmaJet business model and progress to date."

About PharmaJet

PharmaJet's mission is worldwide acceptance of PharmaJet needle-free devices as a standard of care in the vaccine delivery market. The PharmaJet Needle-free Injectors are safe, fast and easy-to-use. They eliminate needlestick injuries, needle reuse and cross contamination, and help reduce sharps waste disposal.

