PharmaJet presents latest Research Results at World Vaccine Congress

GOLDEN, Colo., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaJet®, the maker of innovative, needle-free injection technology, today shared that their latest research results were presented at the World Vaccine Congress on April 16, in Washington DC at the Renaissance Washington DC Downtown Hotel. The presentation, entitled Expanding Vaccine Effectiveness with Needle-free Delivery, was presented by Dr. Marilyn Dysart, Clinical Affairs Manager at PharmaJet, Inc.

The PharmaJet injection technology has been proven safe and effective with commercial vaccines and pharmaceuticals including influenza, MMR, HPV, polio, and others. In addition, an increasing amount of data is showing superior efficacy over other delivery methods with nucleic acid-based platforms for vaccines, passive antibodies, and personalized medicine.

The Needle-free devices have gained regulatory clearances both in the US and Europe, and in various other markets, and they are also pre-qualified (PQS) by the World Health Organization.

"The PharmaJet devices are now in use with over 50 novel pharmaceuticals, mostly Nucleic acid platforms, in pre-clinical and clinical studies globally, and the data has continued to show robust safety and overwhelmingly positive clinical efficacy," said Ron Lowy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PharmaJet, Inc. "Our collaborators are using this technology to enable their transition from animal studies into human trials and potential licensure."

For more information about PharmaJet visit www.pharmajet.com .

Refer to Instructions for Use to ensure safe injections and to review risks.

1 Data on file

About PharmaJet

Based in Golden, Colorado, PharmaJet's mission is worldwide acceptance of PharmaJet needle-free devices as a standard of care in the vaccine delivery market. The innovative Stratis® Injector has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® device for intradermal injections received authorization to apply the CE Mark in May 2016. The PharmaJet Needle-free Injectors are safe, fast and easy-to-use. They eliminate needlestick injuries, needle reuse and cross contamination, and help reduce sharps waste disposal. For more information, visit www.pharmajet.com.

CONTACT:

Nancy Lillie

Nancy.Lillie@pharmajet.com

1-888-900-4321 Option 3

SOURCE PharmaJet

Related Links

http://www.PharmaJet.com

