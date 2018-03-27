PharmaJet to present latest Research Results at World Vaccine Congress

Immunotherapy using novel pharmaceuticals has led to new emerging vaccines and therapeutics, based on platforms including DNA, RNA, antibodies, personalized medicine and others. For these nucleic acid-based vaccines to work, the vaccine must get directly into the cells, necessitating an improved delivery method. Multiple studies have shown that the PharmaJet Needle-free Injectors augment vaccine response, possibly by increased dispersion of injectate or through tissue disruption, enabling a more efficient uptake of vaccine and increased immunogenicity. These superior results have been replicated in several DNA and RNA vaccine clinical trials for zika virus, cancer, smallpox and rabies. Collaborators including the NIH, Invectys, Vaccibody, CureVac and others are using this technology to move from pre-clinical studies into human trials.

"We now have over 40 novel pharmaceuticals, including DNA and RNA vaccines and therapeutics, using our devices in pre-clinical and clinical studies worldwide," said Ron Lowy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, PharmaJet Inc. "The data has been overwhelmingly positive for clinical efficacy using our devices1."

About PharmaJet

Based in Golden, Colorado, PharmaJet's mission is worldwide acceptance of PharmaJet needle-free devices as a standard of care in the vaccine delivery market. The innovative Stratis® Injector has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® device for intradermal injections received authorization to apply the CE Mark in May 2016. The PharmaJet Needle-free Injectors are safe, fast and easy-to-use. They eliminate needlestick injuries, needle reuse and cross contamination, and help reduce sharps waste disposal. For more information, visit www.pharmajet.com.

