PharmaKinnex and Data360 Team Up to Extend Client Reach and Improve Patient Access

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaKinnex (PK), an inside sales solution provider for the pharmaceutical industry, and Data360 , a data and engagement solutions provider for healthcare marketers, today announced a strategic partnership to further enhance client reach and improve patient outcomes.

From rare disease to oncology and beyond, this unique partnership is designed to deliver increased profits to clients, enable more advanced and secure data analysis, and most importantly, connect patients with life-saving treatments. PharmaKinnex and Data360 are proud to be a part of this newest revolution in pharmaceuticals and medicine, deploying Fingerprint AI solutions.

"The strategic partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to bring unprecedented value to our clients," said Michael White, CEO of PharmaKinnex. "Data360's powerful solutions to identify, target, and engage individuals, while providing valuable analytics about those audiences, will extend our reach to more potential patients and prescribers, providing a sizable edge in the rare disease sector."

Integration of Data360's deep insights with PK's marketing expertise will improve PK's call plans, allowing PK to message to new audiences and reach prescribers ahead of the competition. The partnership positions PK as the only inside sales organization with access to such a high level of data, offering a unique and powerful industry advantage.

"We are eager to partner with PharmaKinnex and contribute our solutions that identify and engage relevant audiences throughout their digital life, and so improve the patient journey experience," said James Miller, president & CEO of Data360. "For this unique market offering, Data360 will identify health care professionals (HCPs) and patients searching online for rare diseases by activating our Fingerprint AI solution. By providing insights for timeliness, relevance, and intent behavior, Data360 will equip PK with valuable insights and reach to elevate its services to clients."

Data360's Fingerprint AI technology is sparking a revolution in healthcare marketing, fueling omnichannel programs with its ability to hyper-target both HCP and patient or caregiver audiences based on online behavior and in-market search criteria.

Data360's datasets, coupled with the Fingerprint AI solution, empower brand teams, healthcare marketers, clinical trial teams, and now PK to leverage audience intent. Its service achieves high-quality, segmented, and targeted leads for HCP marketing, patient engagement, and clinical trial recruitment.

About PharmaKinnex:

PharmaKinnex is the leading multichannel marketing company in the U.S. that exclusively serves Life Sciences clients. PK is also the longest-tenured independent company in its competitive set, with over 18 years of continuous support of its industry partners. The PK Call Center successfully executes high-ROI product detailing, inside sales and customer service programs. Each solution is designed with the support of the experienced, award-winning PK leadership team and is tailored to target every important constituency identified, including but not limited to office-based prescribers (physicians, NPs, PAs) across every specialty, hospitals and health systems. Learn more about PharmaKinnex and its mission at pharmakinnex.com , contact them at pharmakinnex.com/contact , or call them directly at 877.4.KINNEX (877.454.6639).

About Data360:

With the mission to turn data into intelligence, Data360 provides solutions and services to effectively identify, target, and engage audiences. We empower healthcare marketers seeking broader and better access to physicians, HCPs, patients, and caregivers. We deliver unequaled first-party data, proprietary technology (Fingerprint AI) for access to audience intent and behavior, and a focus on cost-effective and compliant ways to activate and engage healthcare audiences. Learn more at https://www.data360online.com , email [email protected] , or call 888.400.1573.

