PharmaLink Announces Facility Expansion to Accommodate Growth

LARGO, Fla., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaLink, Inc., an industry-leading pharmaceutical reverse distribution company, is announcing a series of initiatives designed to accommodate the changing dynamics of its business and the industry. Today, PharmaLink announced that it started Phase 1 of its expansion project in response to new contracts and increased demand for its reverse distribution services.

The first phase of PharmaLink's expansion project will increase its capacity to 76,000 square feet at its current facility. The company presently leases 51,000 square feet of industrial warehouse space at the Bardmoor Palms Business Park in Largo, Florida, formerly the corporate headquarters of Eckerd Drug. Driven by strong and consistent growth, this investment initiative increases production capacity by 50% and accommodates the company's expanding operations team, which has more than doubled over the past two years.

"The investments we are making in our operations are a strong reflection of PharmaLink's position in the marketplace and positive outlook for the future," said Thierry Beckers, its President & COO. "I'm excited that our team and state-of-the-art facilities are well-positioned to respond to the changing landscape of the healthcare supply chain and the increasing demand for our services and innovative technology."

PharmaLink has established a leading position in the pharmaceutical reverse distribution market with thousands of healthcare facilities across the U.S. utilizing its services. In January, the company will celebrate 20 years of growth and service to the industry through quality, innovation, and a customer-centric approach.

Once the first phase expansion is complete in March 2020, the company will initiate Phase II, which will include automation, innovative services, and modern facility design, all of which will provide a new paradigm in reverse distribution.

About PharmaLink

PharmaLink, Inc. is the nation's premier Pharmaceutical Reverse Logistics and Disposal provider. With services spanning the complete spectrum of the pharmaceutical supply chain, they have a 360-degree view of the pharmaceutical reverse logistics needs of all businesses involved in the delivery of healthcare. From a reverse logistics perspective, they deliver impactful solutions that trim cycle time while safely removing unwanted product from the marketplace. Their simple user interfaces are backed by a powerful enterprise infrastructure, producing accurate processing and quality analytics that optimize business decisions and increase the bottom line. This is all achieved while adhering to stringent regulatory guidelines at the state and federal level. With customizable solutions available for any size client, PharmaLink is the choice provider for pharmaceutical return and disposal solutions.

