PharmaLogic announces opening of new PET radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaLogic Holdings Corp., ("PharmaLogic" or "the Company"), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in radiopharmaceuticals, today announces the opening of its new PET radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility represents a significant milestone in PharmaLogic's commitment to expanding domestic radiopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure, advancing patient access to novel diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals across the Southeast and beyond.

Etienne Montagut, President & CEO of PharmaLogic, said: "The opening of our Atlanta facility marks another critical step in our $250 million investment to address the deficit of radiopharmaceutical infrastructure in the U.S. This state-of-the-art PET manufacturing facility will bring advanced radiopharmaceuticals to patients in the Southeast and surrounding areas, and will serve as a hub for supporting the development of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals."

The Atlanta facility strengthens PharmaLogic's expanding platform of radiopharmaceutical production and research facilities. Equipped with cutting-edge PET manufacturing technology, the facility is designed to expand current production capacity while providing dedicated resources for the research and development of novel radiopharmaceuticals. Its strategic location in Atlanta will enable faster, more reliable distribution of time-sensitive radiopharmaceuticals to hospitals and imaging centers across the region.

The opening continues PharmaLogic's national expansion, following the recent openings of new facilities in Cincinnati, Ohio; the Bronx, New York; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Angeles, California. PharmaLogic's growing global footprint reflects a deliberate, long-term strategy to build the most comprehensive radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution platform, one purpose-built to expand patient access at scale. Today, PharmaLogic's global network delivers over 2.5 million doses annually, a testament to that commitment.

About PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.

PharmaLogic is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specialized in diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. With decades of industry expertise and a robust network of more than 45 facilities across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, and Norway, PharmaLogic delivers comprehensive solutions spanning development, manufacturing, and distribution of both clinical and commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical products, all in accordance with the highest quality and regulatory standards.

Our rapidly expanding diagnostics business leverages advanced technologies to enhance patient access to novel diagnostics in oncology, cardiology, and neurology. In the therapeutic segment, PharmaLogic is the world's only cGMP-compliant CDMO currently manufacturing and distributing a commercial radiopharmaceutical therapeutic to more than 30 countries across the globe.

PharmaLogic is dedicated to enabling global patient access to radiopharmaceuticals through strategic development partnerships with industry innovators, advancing the future of the field and supporting our partners throughout the product lifecycle. For more information, visit pharmalogicgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE PharmaLogic Holdings Corp