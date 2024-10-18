PharmaLogic announces opening of new state-of-the-art radiopharmaceutical production facility in Salt Lake City

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaLogic Holdings Corp., ("PharmaLogic" or "the company"), a premier contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and radiopharmacy solutions provider, announced the official opening of its radiopharmaceutical production and research facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. This state-of-the-art facility represents a major step forward in PharmaLogic's mission to deliver life-saving diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals to patients across North America.

Steve Chilinski, CEO, and Etienne Montagut, President, of PharmaLogic and various team members pose in celebration of the opening of PharmaLogic SLC.

"PharmaLogic is pleased to announce the opening of our new cyclotron facility, a significant milestone in our mission to provide innovative healthcare solutions," said Steve Chilinski, CEO of PharmaLogic. "By partnering with leading healthcare providers and industry stakeholders in the region, we are committed to enhancing access to these cutting-edge diagnostics and improving patient outcomes."

The decision to establish the facility in Salt Lake City underscores PharmaLogic's dedication to expanding patient access to clinically essential radiopharmaceuticals, many of which are currently unavailable in the broader Canyons region. The new production and laboratory space is designed to support not only the scaling of existing operations but also to foster research and development of novel radiopharmaceuticals.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our state-of-the-art facility in Salt Lake City," expressed Scott Holbrook, Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager of PharmaLogic. "After years of meticulous planning and construction, this milestone marks the beginning of a new era for PharmaLogic, one that will expand access to life-saving diagnostics for the local community while also serving as a hub for innovative research and development."

About PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.

PharmaLogic is a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers and other malignancies. In addition to an established and reliable network of radiopharmacies, PharmaLogic has decades of expertise in drug development from discovery, through manufacturing and commercialization. The Company seeks to take the lead in the advancement of radiopharmaceutical technology for the benefit of patients worldwide. For more information, visit: www.radiopharmacy.com.

SOURCE PharmaLogic Holdings Corp