PharmaLogic announces opening of radiopharmaceutical production facility in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaLogic Holdings Corp., ("PharmaLogic" or "the company"), a premier contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and radiopharmacy solutions provider, announced the official opening of its radiopharmaceutical production and research facility in Los Angeles, California. Acquired in 2022, the facility has undergone extensive renovations and boasts state-of-the-art equipment, signifying PharmaLogic's significant investment in fostering the development of novel radiopharmaceuticals in the region.

Steve Chilinski, CEO, and Etienne Montagut, President, of PharmaLogic and various team members pose in celebration of the opening of PharmaLogic Los Angeles.

"We're thrilled to unveil our new cyclotron facility," said Steve Chilinski, CEO of PharmaLogic. "Being in Los Angeles enables us to collaborate with leading healthcare providers and researchers promoting the development of novel radiopharmaceuticals and expanding patient access to exciting new radiopharmaceutical diagnostics."

PharmaLogic's Los Angeles facility represents a major investment in its manufacturing and research capabilities. The expansion reinforces the company's dedication to improving patient care through the development and delivery of innovative radiopharmaceuticals for areas of unmet clinical need. The renovated production and laboratory space will empower PharmaLogic to not only scale up current production, but also channel significant resources towards the research and development of groundbreaking new radiopharmaceuticals.

"Our investment in production and research capabilities is a testament to our commitment to improving patient outcomes through advancements in molecular imaging and theranostics," stated Scott Holbrook, Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager of PharmaLogic. "We aim to empower the medical community with innovative radiopharmaceutical solutions that offer advanced diagnostic capabilities."

About PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.

PharmaLogic is a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers and other malignancies. In addition to an established and reliable network of radiopharmacies, PharmaLogic has decades of expertise in drug development from discovery, through manufacturing and commercialization. The Company seeks to take the lead in the advancement of radiopharmaceutical technology for the benefit of patients worldwide. For more information, visit: www.radiopharmacy.com.

SOURCE PharmaLogic Holdings Corp