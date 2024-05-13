PharmaLogic announces opening of radiopharmaceutical production facility in New York City

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaLogic Holdings Corp., ("PharmaLogic" or "the company"), a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and radiopharmacy solutions provider, celebrates the opening of its radiopharmaceutical production and research facility in the Bronx, New York. Acquired in 2022, the facility has undergone extensive renovations and boasts state-of-the-art equipment, signifying PharmaLogic's significant investment in fostering the development of novel radiopharmaceuticals in the region.

Steve Chilinski, CEO of PharmaLogic, and various team members cut the ceremonial ribbon to signify the opening of PharmaLogic NYC.

"We're proud to unveil this new, radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and development-focused facility," said Steve Chilinski, CEO of PharmaLogic. "Our state-of-the-art facility represents a pivotal step forward in our commitment to enhancing patient care. The Bronx facility not only ensures a consistent supply of critical radiopharmaceuticals for the community but also provides a launchpad for promising new radio-ligand diagnostic and therapeutic drugs, ultimately bringing game-changing treatments to patients."

The Bronx facility further strengthens PharmaLogic's position as a major player in the radiopharmaceutical market. The investment underscores the company's dedication to improving patient access to clinically relevant radiopharmaceuticals while simultaneously pioneering the next generation of novel compounds. This state-of-the-art production and laboratory space will empower PharmaLogic to not only scale up current production, but also channel significant resources towards the research and development of groundbreaking new radiopharmaceuticals.

"This strategic investment in our production and research capabilities reinforces our unwavering commitment to propelling the field of molecular imaging and theranostics forward, ultimately leading to significant advancements in patient care," remarked D. Scott Holbrook, Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager of PharmaLogic. "By developing and delivering innovative radiopharmaceuticals, we strive to equip the medical community with cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic tools."

About PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.

PharmaLogic is a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers and other malignancies. In addition to an established and reliable network of radiopharmacies, PharmaLogic has decades of expertise in drug development from discovery, through manufacturing and commercialization. The Company seeks to take the lead in the advancement of radiopharmaceutical technology for the benefit of patients worldwide. For more information, visit: www.radiopharmacy.com.

SOURCE PharmaLogic Holdings Corp