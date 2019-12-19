PharmaMar and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sign Exclusive License Agreement for Lurbinectedin in the U.S.

PharmaMar is also eligible to receive up to $550 million in potential commercial milestone payments, as well as incremental tiered royalties on future net sales of lurbinectedin ranging from the high teens up to 30 percent. PharmaMar may receive additional payments on approval of other indications. PharmaMar retains production rights for lurbinectedin and will supply the product to Jazz.

Lurbinectedin was granted orphan drug designation for SCLC by FDA in August 2018. In December 2019, PharmaMar submitted an NDA to FDA for accelerated approval of lurbinectedin for relapsed SCLC, based on data from its Phase 2 basket trial, following positive interactions with FDA.

The lurbinectedin Phase 2 monotherapy basket trial enrolled a total of 105 patients at 39 centers in eight Western European countries in addition to the U.S. The primary endpoint was Overall Response Rate (ORR) as measured by investigator review assessment. Secondary endpoints included Duration of Response, Progression-Free Survival, Overall Survival, and safety. In relapsed SCLC, lurbinectedin showed an ORR of 35.2%, which compares favorably to topotecan's historical ORR of 16.9%1 by investigator assessment. In addition, lurbinectedin demonstrated a favorable safety, tolerability and administration profile versus historical standard of care.

"We are very pleased with the lurbinectedin agreement with our new U.S. partner Jazz," said José María Fernández Sousa-Faro, PhD, President of PharmaMar. "We are convinced that with Jazz, we have found a partner deeply committed to providing lurbinectedin to patients in the U.S. Lurbinectedin has the potential to become a therapeutic alternative for patients with relapsed small cell lung cancer, who have limited treatment options."

"Lurbinectedin represents a strong strategic fit and an exciting opportunity for Jazz to expand our oncology portfolio with a late stage asset," said Bruce C. Cozadd, Chairman and CEO of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "We are looking forward to commercializing lurbinectedin in the U.S., as SCLC is an area of significant unmet medical need given limited late-stage treatment options and we believe lurbinectedin may offer patients with relapsed SCLC a meaningful treatment option."

SCLC is a very aggressive cancer that usually is diagnosed with advanced, often metastatic, disease, thus limiting the role of traditional approaches and often posing a worse prognosis when compared to other lung cancers2. In the U.S., approximately 10-15% of lung cancers are small cell.2 Approximately 30,000 new cases of SCLC are recorded in the U.S. every year3.

Closing of the agreement is subject to expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

About Lurbinectedin

Lurbinectedin (PM1183) is a synthetic compound currently under clinical investigation. It is a selective inhibitor of the oncogenic transcription programs on which many tumors are particularly dependent. Together with its effect on cancer cells, lurbinectedin inhibits oncogenic transcription in tumor-associated macrophages, downregulating the production of cytokines that are essential for the growth of the tumor. Transcriptional addiction is an acknowledged target in those diseases, many of them lacking other actionable targets.

About PharmaMar

Headquartered in Madrid, PharmaMar is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on oncology and committed to research and development which takes its inspiration from the sea to discover molecules with antitumor activity. It is a company that seeks innovative products to provide healthcare professionals with new tools to treat cancer. Its commitment to patients and to research has made it one of the world leaders in the discovery of antitumor drugs of marine origin.

PharmaMar has a pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. It develops and commercializes Yondelis® in Europe and has other clinical-stage programs under development for several types of solid cancers: lurbinectedin (PM1183), PM184 and PM14. With subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria and the United States. PharmaMar wholly owns other companies: GENOMICA, a molecular diagnostics company; Sylentis, dedicated to researching therapeutic applications of gene silencing (RNAi). To learn more about PharmaMar, please visit us at www.pharmamar.com.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ), a global biopharmaceutical company, is dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with limited or no options. As a leader in sleep medicine and with a growing hematology/oncology portfolio, Jazz has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates in development, and is focused on transforming biopharmaceutical discoveries into novel medicines. Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Sunosi® (solriamfetol), Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium), Erwinaze® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi) and Vyxeos® (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection in the U.S. and markets Sunosi, Defitelio® (defibrotide), Erwinase® and Vyxeos® liposomal 44 mg/100 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion in countries outside the U.S. For country-specific product information, please visit https://www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com/medicines. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow us on Twitter at @JazzPharma.

