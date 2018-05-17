PharmaMar Announces Data Presentations For Both Its Molecules Yondelis® and Lurbinectedin at ASCO 2018

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624563/PharmaMar_Logo.jpg )



Two studies carried out with Yondelis® (trabectedin) will be presented, including an oral presentation by the French Sarcoma Group on the results of aprospective phase III study comparing trabectedin versus best supportive care in patients with soft tissue sarcoma. And the design of the phase I/II safety and efficacy study using the triple combination of trabectedin, ipilimumab and nivolumab for the first line treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

PharmaMar will also have data for lurbinectedin (PM1183), presenting the clinical advances made in indications such as Ewing´s sarcoma, breast cancer and small-cell lung cancer, which is currently in a pivotal phase III clinical trial called ATLANTIS that should complete recruitment in Q3.

The studies that will be presented during the meeting are available at http://abstracts.asco.org

Studies highlighted at ASCO 2018

Lurbinectedin

Lurbinectedin is a compound under clinical investigation which is an inhibitor of the RNA polymerase II enzyme which is essential for the transcription process. It's inhibition suppresses tumor growth, and results in tumor death. The antitumor efficacy of PM1183 is being investigated in various types of solid tumors.

Efficacy and safety of lurbinectedin (PM1183) in Ewing sarcoma: Final results from a phase 2 study. (Abstract #11519)

Poster Board: #264. Saturday, June 2. 15:00 to 16:15. Hall A

Discussed at the Poster Discussion Sessuon on Satuday, June 2, from 15:00 to 16:15 at S404

Lead author: Vivek Subbiah, MD. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Antitumor activity of PM1183 (lurbinectedin) in combination with capecitabine in metastatic breast cancer patients: results from a Phase I trial. (Abstract #1072)

Poster board: #153. Saturday, June 2. 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Hall A.

Lead author: Ahmad Awada, MD, PhD. Medical oncology Clinic, Institut Jules Bordet, Université Libre de Bruxelles

Efficacy and safety of lurbinectedin (PM1183) in small cell lung cancer (SCLC): Results from a phase 2 study. (Abstract #8570)

Poster board: #176. Sunday, June 3. 8:00 a.m to 11:30. Hall A.

Lead author: Jose Manuel Trigo Perez, MD. Hospital Virgen de la Victoria, Spain.

ATLANTIS: Global, randomized phase III study of lurbinectedin (L) with doxorubicin (DOX) vs. CAV or topotecan (T)in small-cell lung cancer after platinum therapy. (Abstract #TPS8587)

Poster board: #189b. Sunday, June 3. 8:00 a.m to 11:30. Hall A.

Lead author: Anna F. Farago, MD, PhD. Massachusetts General Hospital

Phase I trial of lurbinectedin (PM1183) in Japanese patients with advanced tumors: results of the dose escalation part. (Abstract #2551)

Poster board: #377. Monday, June 4. 8:00 a.m. to 11:30. Hall A

Lead author: Shunji Takahashi, MD. Cancer Institute Hospital of JFCR

Yondelis® (trabectedin)

Trabectedin is a novel, multimodal, synthetically produced antitumor agent, originally derived from the sea squirt, Ecteinascidia turbinata. The drug exerts its activity by targeting the transcriptional machinery and impairing DNA repair.

Whole exome sequencing (WES) od metastatic leiomyosarcoma (LMS) and liposarcoma (LPS) and correlation of genomic aberrations with clinical outcomes in the phase III randomized trial of trabectedin (T) vs. dacarbazine (D). (Abstract #11513)

Poster board: #258. Saturday, June 2. 15:00 to 16:15. Hall A

Lead author: Gurpreet Kapoor. Scientific Operations, LabConnect LLC.

Multi-institutional European phase I/II trial of trabectedin plus radiotherapy in metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS) patients. A Collaborative Spanish (GEIS), Italian (ISG) and French (FSG) Sarcoma Groups study. (Abstract #11544)

Poster board: #289. Saturday, June 2. 15:00 to 16:15. Hall A

Lead author: Javier Martin Broto MD, PhD. Hospital Universitario Virgen del Rocio, Instituto de Investigación Biomédica, Universidad de Sevilla, Spain.

Impact of pathological stratification of advanced well differentiated/dedifferentiated (WD/DD) liposarcoma (LPS) on the response to trabectedin (T). (Abstract #11566)

Poster board: #311. Saturday, June 2. 15:00 to 16:15. Hall A

Lead author: Roberta Sanfilippo, MD. Departamento de Oncología Médica, Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori

Phase 1/2 study of safety/efficacy using trabectedin, ipilimumab and nivolumab triple therapy as first line of treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma. (Abstract #TPS11591)

Poster board: #333b. Saturday, June 2. 15:00 to 16:15. Hall A

Lead author: Erlinda Maria Gordon, MD. Sarcoma Oncology Center

Results of a prospective randomized phase III T-SAR trial comparing trabectedin (T) vs best supportive care (BSC) in patients with pretreated advanced soft tissue sarcoma (ASTS): A French Sarcoma Group (FSG) trial. (Abstract #11508)

Oral sesión. Monday, June 4. 8:00 a.m. to 11:00. S100a

Lead author: Axel Le Cesne, MD. Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus

Plitidepsin

Overall survival (OS) results of randomized phase III study (ADMYRE trial) of plitidepsin and dexamethasone (DXM) vs. DXM alone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM): Evaluation of the crossover impact. (Abstract #8018)

Poster board: #27. Monday, June 4. 8:00 to 11:30. Hall A

Discussed ta the poster discussion session on Monday, June 4, 15:00 to 16:15 at E450

Lead autor: Javier Gómez, PharmaMar

About PharmaMar

Headquartered in Madrid, PharmaMar is a world-leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery and development of innovative marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company has a pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. PharmaMar develops and commercializes YONDELIS® in Europe and has other clinical-stage programs under development for several types of solid and hematological cancers, Zepsyre® (PM1183), plitidepsin, PM184 and PM14. PharmaMar is a global biopharmaceutical company with subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium, Austria and the United States. PharmaMar fully owns other companies: GENOMICA, a leading molecular diagnostics company; Sylentis, dedicated to researching therapeutic applications of gene silencing (RNAi); and two other chemical enterprises, Zelnova Zeltia and Xylazel. To learn more about PharmaMar, please visit us at http://www.pharmamar.com.

