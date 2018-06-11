PharmaMar Signs a Commercialization and Distribution License Agreement for Aplidin® With Pint Pharma International

MADRID, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PharmaMar (MCE: PHM) has announced today the signing of a commercialization and distribution license agreement with Pint Pharma International, S.A. for the marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin® (plitidepsin) in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

According to the agreement, Pint will pay undisclosed milestone and royalty payments to PharmaMar in exchange for the rights to register, commercialize and distribute Aplidin® in each of the foresaid territories. PharmaMar will retain exclusive production rights and will supply the finished product for clinical and commercial use.

The Company announced at the ASH Congress during December 2017, in San Diego (USA), the results in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial (ADMYRE) with plitidepsin, where the primary endpoint, progression free survival, and secondary objectives, overall survival and safety were met; providing the treatment for multiple myeloma with a novel mechanism of action.

According to Luis Mora, Managing Director of Pharma Mar's Oncology Business Unit, "We are about to address our first strategic alliance with Pint Pharma International for the commercialization of Aplidin®, developed to tackle Multiple Myeloma. This agreement is aligned with our commitment to bring novel and first-in-class therapies to patients worldwide."

David Muñoz, CEO of Pint Pharma, stated that, "We are excited with the opportunity of including Aplidin® into our comprehensive hematology oncology portfolio; this will further strengthen our mission to enable the Latin American population with severe life-altering conditions to live better lives by providing early and efficient access to innovative therapeutic solutions."

About Pint Pharma

Pint Pharma is a private, Latin American focused pharmaceutical company, devoted to the development, registration and commercialization of specialty based treatments. Pint Pharma benefits from leaders with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical sector and who are based strategically throughout Latin America and Europe. Pint Pharma has a long track record of developing strong relationships with global pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. Pint Pharma strives to be the first Pan-Latin American provider of innovative and high value-added treatments within Oncology, Rare Diseases and Specialty Care.

About PharmaMar

Headquartered in Madrid, PharmaMar is a world-leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery and development of innovative marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company has a pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. PharmaMar develops and commercializes YONDELIS® in Europe and has three other clinical-stage programs under development for several types of solid and hematological cancers, lurbinectedin, plitidepsin, PM184 and PM14. PharmaMar is a global biopharmaceutical company with subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States. PharmaMar fully owns other companies: GENOMICA, a leading molecular diagnostics company; Sylentis, dedicated to researching therapeutic applications of gene silencing (RNAi); and two other chemical enterprises, Zelnova Zeltia and Xylazel. To learn more about PharmaMar, please visit us at http://www.pharmamar.com.

