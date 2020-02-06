PharmaNest Announces Kidney and Lung Fibrosis Quantification Data to Be Presented at the 2020 Fibrosis and Tissue Repair Keystone Symposium

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaNest is an image analysis company dedicated to the development and validation of novel standards for the quantification of Fibrosis for drug discovery and development. Recently, PharmaNest announced the launch of its FibroNest™ cloud-based and multi-vendor platform for the automated quantification of Fibrosis for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), both in pre-clinical, pediatric and adult cohorts, as a research-only-use tool at this time.

FibroNest Image Analysis of a fibrotic Lung in a rodent IPF model

As a multi-vendor platform, it is compatible with all kinds of formats of digital images of tissues and biopsies generated by Second Harmonic microscope or from digital images from conventional pathology stained slides (Picro Sirius Red, Trichrome or Antibody stains for fibrosis) acquired by FDA-approved digital pathology slides scanners.

FibroNest™ has been engineered to automatically quantify the fibrosis phenotype in three phenotypic dimensions including more than 40 traits and +350 parameters, which are combined in one final single composite scores that deliver a very high signal-to-noise ratio, high detection thresholds and dynamic ranges for fibrosis quantification. FibroNest™ is delivered worldwide via ViQi, Inc, a strategic partner of PharmaNest.

Results obtained in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies Janssen Pharmaceuticals in a Chronic Kidney Disease rodent model (STNx or 5/6 Nephrectomy induced fibrosis) and Galapagos SA in two Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis rodent models (Bleomycin and Radiation induced fibrosis) will be showcased at Keystone Symposium on Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21 including the following poster presentations:

"Novel morphometric image analysis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis models generates quantitative and continuous scores for the evaluation of fibrosis"

Florence Marsais (1), Li Chen (2), Mathieu Petitjean (2), Philippe Pujuguet (1), (1) Galapagos SA, Romainville, France, (2) PharmaNest, Princeton, NJ, USA

"Novel morphometric image analysis of Chronic Kidney Disease STNx model generates quantitative and continuous scores for the evaluation of fibrosis"

Teodelina Mirabella (1), Matthew Rankin (1), Li Chen (2), Mathieu Petitjean (2), Matthew Bryer (1), (1) Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Boston, MA, USA, (2) PharmaNest, Princeton, NJ, USA

