PharmaNest Announces New Adult and Pediatric NASH Data to Be Presented at the AASLD - Liver Meeting® 2019

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaNest is an image analysis company focused on the development and validation of novel standards for the quantification of Fibrosis for drug discovery and development. Recently, PharmaNest announced the launch of its FibroNest cloud-based and multi-vendor platform for the automated quantification of Fibrosis for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), for research-only-use projects at this time.

Fine Collage (green) - Assembled Collagen (red) - Steatosis (gray with white, dotted lines circumference)

As a multi-vendor platform, it is compatible with all kinds of formats of digital images of tissues and biopsies generated by Two-Photon and Second Harmonic microscope or from digital images from conventional pathology stained slides (Picro Sirius Red, Trichrome or Antibody stains for fibrosis), acquired by FDA-approved digital pathology slides scanners.

The Platform has been engineered to quantify the fibrosis phenotype in three phenotypic dimensions, including more than 40 traits and +350 parameters. The model has been validated to establish a continuous score for the assessment of the severity and progression of fibrosis in 20+ pre-clinical models and, most recently, in clinical PBC, Adult NASH and Pediatric NASH, but it remains as an investigational tool at this stage.

Results in Adult NASH and Pediatric NASH will be presented at the Liver Meeting, including the following poster presentations:

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019: 8:00 a.m – 5:30 p.m. Hall B

Abstract #0757: "Development of an Optimal Continuous Pediatric Fibrosis Score to Assess Severity and Progression of Fibrosis in Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)"

Elena Reynoso, Li Chen, Mathieu Petitjean, Cynthia Behling, Joel E. Lavine

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Hall B

Abstract #1701: "Automated Steatosis Morphometric Scores benchmark the Pathology-based Quantification of Steatosis in Pediatric NASH/NAFLD Populations"

Zachary Pitkowsky, Li Chen, Elena Reynoso, Mathieu Petitjean, Cynthia Behling, Joel E. Lavine

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Hall B

Abstract #1735: "Evaluation of a Novel Two-Photon Microscopy-based Fibrosis Phenotypic Composite Score and its Correlation with Serum New-Epitote Collagen Biomarkers in Patients with NASH"

Li Chen, Yi Luo, Faridoddin Mirshahi, Anthony Azzara, Arun Sanyal, Mathieu Petitjean

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Hall B

Abstract #2299: "Automated Morphometric Fibrosis Phenotyping of NAFLD Biopsies Digital Images Helps Classify NASH-Type 1 Vs NASH-Type 2 in Early Fibrosis Pediatric Patients"

Mathieu Petitjean, Li Chen, Elena Reynoso, Cynthia Behling, Joel E. Lavine

NASH Liver Biopsy Processed by FibroNest

www.fibronest.com

http://www.fibronest.com

