PharmaNutra S.p.A.: A Targeted Nutritional Supplement Proves To Aid Persistent Fatigue In Post-Covid Patients

Quality of life and degree of fatigue were measured for each patient at 0, 14 and 28 days, while taking the supplement.

The FACIT-Fatigue questionnaire was used to assign an objective fatigue value to the long-COVID patients. It is made up of 13 statements relating to ability to perform everyday tasks, sleep needs during the day, energy and tiredness.

A second questionnaire created by re-adapting the Chalder Fatigue Scale was used to assess mental fatigue. These questions asked about memory, ability to concentrate and interest in activities performed before the infection.

The study was done with the assistance of general practitioners across Italy and included a wide age range of patients. Patients were also included no matter the severity of their previous infection or which variant of the virus they had had.

The study is currently in its final phase and analysis of the preliminary results are showing that taking Apportal® improved patients' quality of life and reduced fatigue.

The data obtained through the use of the FACIT-Fatigue Test for the first 100 patients showed that 95% of patients measured a significant benefit. The score indicating their fatigue improved by 64%. Any differences among sexes was investigated and women suffered 'more severe' initial fatigue while showing a greater improvement in terms of mental fatigue. This is congruent with current literature, which show a higher degree of fatigue for women who have long-Covid.

Further studies will be needed to confirm these preliminary results, but it is likely that this could be the first study to present a valid remedy for the debilitating problem of chronic fatigue, which persists for months after recovering from Sars-Cov-2.

Currently, it appears that targeted nutritional approaches are effective, and the synergies of components of supplements like Apportal® could be incredibly valuable for assisting in recovery of persistent fatigue for post-Covid patients.

