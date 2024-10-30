PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.: AGREEMENT WITH AN INTERNATIONAL ADVISOR IN ORDER TO DEFINE A DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR PHARMANUTRA USA

PharmaNutra Group is designing a development plan for its US subsidiary with the assistance of a leading international strategic consulting firm

PISA, Italy, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaNutra S.p.A. (MTA; Ticker PHN), specializing in mineral-based nutritional supplements and medical devices for muscles and joints, has signed an agreement with a prominent strategy consulting firm to define the development plan for PharmaNutra USA Corp., its American subsidiary based in Florida, active in the distribution and marketing of the Group's products in the United States.

Following a recent market analysis, the renowed American consulting firm will work over two months to draft a growth plan in collaboration with PharmaNutra. The development plan starts from the confirmation of the validity of the choices made so far by the company founded in 2003 by brothers Andrea and Roberto Lacorte and aims to enhance business development in the US market, where PharmaNutra has received in recent years numerous patents and scientific recognitions from the medical community.

PharmaNutra USA has already seen positive feedback in the US market, highlighted by its participation in the SABM congress in Phoenix last September. This event attracted global experts discussing Patient Blood Management (PBM), where interest from various hospital groups in PharmaNutra's products was evident, particularly the SiderAL® line (SiderAL® Forte and SiderAL® Folic), nutritional supplements based on Sucrosomial® Iron, developed on the basis of the patented Sucrosomial® Technology, which guarantees better absorption, high tolerability, and gastric resistance.

Additionally, the company has started a direct-to-consumer sales channel through online platforms like Amazon and Walmart, along with its e-commerce site (https://pharmanutra-us.com), achieving initial sales while preparing for a dedicated marketing campaign. Other products available in the US include the Cetilar® line for muscle and joint wellness and Apportal®, a complete nutritional supplement with 19 nutrients to bolster the immune system.

Roberto Lacorte, CEO of PharmaNutra S.p.A., remarked: "The design of this plan marks a significant advancement for PharmaNutra USA's business, a project we strongly support. We are pleased to partner with a leading consulting firm that has confirmed the growth drivers identified by PharmaNutra S.p.A. and the substantial potential of the American market for our product range."

Investor Relations Pharmanutra , 050 7846500 [email protected]

Emanuel Richelmy, Pharmanutra, +39 391 7310645 [email protected]

Cristina Tronconi, +39 346 0477901 [email protected]

Matteo Russo, +39 347 9834881 [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948773/PharmaNutra_SpA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE PharmaNutra S.p.A.