Pharmapacks Announces Expansion and Reformation of Board of Directors and Advisors

Andrew Vagenas

Pharmapacks - Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors and Advisors

Jay Sammons

The Carlyle Group - Managing Director, Head of Global Consumer, Media, and Retail

Yue Bonnet

The Carlyle Group - Principal

Carrie Williams

McKesson Ventures - Partner

Arjun Purkayastha

Reckitt - Senior Vice President, eCommerce, Digital & Ventures

Charlene Lim

Reckitt - Senior Vice President, Legal, eCommerce, VMS, and Greater China

Sunny Davis Nastase

UPS - President Enterprise Accounts (retired), 25-year executive, consultant

Daniel Myers

Mondelez - Former Executive VP & Chief Supply Chain Officer; P&G - Former Global VP of Product Supply

Sergio Pupkin

Sealed Air - Chief Growth & Strategy Officer

Scott Emerson

Emerson Group - Founder and CEO

"Pharmapacks continues to drive unprecedented growth and we are thrilled to officially welcome an experienced and very successful group of business leaders to our Board of Directors and Advisors – each providing unique insights and deep knowledge to support our business expansion and deepen our commitment to diversity at every level of our organization," said Andrew Vagenas, Chief Executive Officer of Pharmapacks. "Our business model and capabilities are designed to deliver a competitive advantage to fast-moving consumer goods and brands, and the expertise of our Board and Advisors will help advance those key components of our business and be invaluable to our leadership team."

Pharmapacks was founded as a single brick and mortar pharmacy and has since evolved into the leading consumer goods platform providing brands with best-in-class eCommerce capabilities. Since 2010, Pharmapacks has cultivated extensive partnerships with consumer brands across eCommerce marketplaces in North America, including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, Google, and Facebook. In addition to these partnerships, Pharmapacks owns and operates Pharmapacks.com.

Powered by its proprietary eCommerce platform and Direct-to-Consumer fulfillment capability, Pharmapacks is trusted by millions of customers to provide for their daily needs. With a year-over-year 52% increase in revenue, Pharmapacks was enabled to build additional fulfillment center capacity and strike new partnerships with the major CPG companies and emerging brands.

About Pharmapacks

Pharmapacks LLC is a leading eCommerce enablement platform and retail seller across major eCommerce marketplaces with proprietary technology that empowers brands with a complete and cost-effective fulfillment, fulfillment marketing and sales solution. Pharmapacks is led by a premier team of eCommerce experts with over 10 years' experience, and 850 employees connecting consumers to their favorite brands on online marketplaces such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, Google, eBay, and Facebook, becoming one of the largest sellers in North America. Pharmapacks provides a "launch pad" for emerging brands by giving access to the Pharmapacks' eCommerce platform and consumer base. This enables brands to focus on product research and development, while Pharmapacks strategically sets competitive price points and builds a connection between them and the brand.

