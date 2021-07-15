PharmaVentures acts as advisor to Intocell on their ongoing collaboration agreement with Cellectar

OXFORD, England, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures is pleased to announce that it is acting as advisor to Intocell on their ongoing collaboration agreement with Cellectar.

This follows the announcement that Cellectar and Intocell have expanded their collaboration using Intocell's proprietary OHPAS linker and payload technologies to develop novel phospholipid ether drug conjugates (PDCs).

Steve Waterman, Managing Director at PharmaVentures, said "The collaboration with Cellectar has produced exciting preclinical results with multiple payloads, and the decision to advance these programmes into Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies is very encouraging.

We are looking forward to continuing to support Intocell with partnering of its Ortho-Hydroxy Protected Aryl Sulfate (OHPAS) linker and its novel payloads that promise a wider therapeutic index over existing technology. Equally exciting is the progress with its pipeline of proprietary antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), the most advanced of which is its B7-H3 ADC. "

Fintan Walton, Founder and CEO of PharmaVentures, said "PharmaVentures is pleased to have advised Intocell throughout the initiation, negotiation, and execution of this multi-target collaboration agreement with Cellectar. PharmaVentures has a long and strong history in supporting our clients in their deal making activities due to our considerable transactional insight of the healthcare sector. Furthermore, our specialist knowledge and experience of the Korean emerging biopharmaceutical sector sets us apart from other transactions advisory firms."

About PharmaVentures

PharmaVentures is a premier transaction advisory firm and a leading international company in partnering, M&A deals and strategic alliances. For nearly 30 years, PharmaVentures has acted as advisor on over 900 deal related projects covering licensing, mergers, acquisitions, divestments, and joint venture activities for companies world-wide.

PharmaVentures' deep bank of specialist experience, deal analytics and network of contacts among innovators and large pharma makes it uniquely placed to support business in all aspects of deal making and strategic planning. PharmaVentures is well known for its deep insight into deal structures and its success for generating partnering interest.

PharmaVentures' services include:

M&A (divestments, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions)

(divestments, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions) Licensing (in and out licensing)

(in and out licensing) Fundraising

Strategy (commercialisation, deal strategy, due diligence, market entry)

(commercialisation, deal strategy, due diligence, market entry) Valuation and Positioning (licensing, M&A, and fundraising)

PharmaVentures is based in Oxford, UK, and employs over 20 professionals and has associates in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

PharmaVentures Capital Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of PharmaVentures Ltd. All regulated activities are delivered through PharmaVentures Capital Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (741356).

For more details, visit https://www.pharmaventures.com

About IntoCell and the OHPAS linker

IntoCell is a Korea-based biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialisation of novel antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform technologies comprising scaffold moiety, ligands, toxins, linkers and conjugation methods. IntoCell has developed a novel self-immolative Ortho-Hydroxy Protected Aryl Sulfate (OHPAS) linker that works with a wide variety of functional groups, triggering groups, and both phenolic and non-phenolic payloads. The resulting ADCs have proven to be highly stable in chemical and biological environments and have demonstrated excellent potencies in-vitro and in-vivo. IntoCell has also developed proprietary benzodiazepine dimers and modified duocarmycinoids that show high potency with improved safety in preclinical models. IntoCell has created an OHPAS Linker-toxin Library containing a variety of toxins that can be optimized for the fast delivery of a pre-clinical candidate in novel ADC programs.

Using its novel chemistries, IntoCell is developing a pipeline of proprietary ADCs that includes a B7-H3 programme which is demonstrating excellent preclinical data.

For more information, please visit http://www.intocell.co.kr

