PharmaVentures acts as the exclusive M&A advisor on the successful sale of Phasefocus to Bruker

LONDON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures is pleased to announce that it acted as the exclusive advisor to Phasefocus Holdings Limited on its sale to Bruker (NASDAQGS:BRKR).

Phasefocus is a privately held company that has leading expertise in imaging, image processing algorithms and imaging platform. Phasefocus has deployed their expertise to develop a novel optical microscope, called Livecyte, for label-free cell imaging. Phasefocus' microscopy capabilities will enhance Bruker's existing portfolio, enabling new research advances.

Adrian Dawkes, Managing Director at PharmaVentures, said: "We are delighted to have leveraged our network and capabilities in M&A to deliver this successful outcome for Phasefocus shareholders. It is particularly pleasing to help this innovative UK technology company gain commercial validation from Bruker, a global player in the imaging, material and life science research sector." Fintan Walton, Chairman and Chief Executive at PharmaVentures added: "This transaction endorses our firm as a leading player in cross border life sciences M&A."

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About PharmaVentures

PharmaVentures Ltd is a premier life science transaction advisory firm and a leading international company in partnering, M&A deals and strategic alliances. For over 30 years, PharmaVentures has acted as advisor on over 1000 deal related projects covering licensing, mergers, acquisitions, divestments, and joint venture activities for companies worldwide.

PharmaVentures' deep bank of specialist experience, deal analytics and network of contacts from innovators to large pharma makes us uniquely placed to support business in all aspects of deal making and strategic planning.

PharmaVentures is well known for its deep insight into deal structures and its success for generating partnering interest.

PharmaVentures' services include:

M&A (divestments, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions)

(divestments, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions) Licensing (in and out licensing)

Fundraising Support

Strategy ( commercialisation , deal strategy, due diligence, market entry)

commercialisation Valuations (licensing, M &A, and fundraising)

M Pricing and Market Access

PharmaVentures is based in London, UK, and employs over 30 professionals and has associates in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

About Phasefocus

Based in Sheffield, UK, Phasefocus is a private company founded in 2006 from University of Sheffield research. Phasefocus is changing what is possible in live cell assays, helping scientists uncover subtle differences in cell behaviour across whole cell populations. Livecyte, Phasefocus's flagship product, delivers an unprecedented level of single cell data from live cells. High-contrast label-free imaging, correlative fluorescence and powerful automated image analysis algorithms result in high-content time-lapse outputs from standard 96-well plate assays.

