PharmaVentures advises IntoCell on its Research Collaboration with Ab Studio

OXFORD, England, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures is pleased to announce that it acted as the lead advisor to IntoCell on its new research collaboration with Ab Studio.

This follows the recent announcement that IntoCell has established a research collaboration partnership with Ab Studio to develop antibody drug conjugate (ADC) using IntoCell's proprietary PMT payloads and Ortho-Hydroxy Protected Aryl Sulfate (OHPAS) linker technology, and a novel internalizing antibody from Ab Studio.

Steve Waterman, Managing Director at PharmaVentures, said "We are pleased to have assisted IntoCell with forming another research and development collaboration, and we look forward to seeing the results of combining IntoCell's OHPAS linker and PMT payload technologies with Ab Studio's innovative approach to antibody discovery."

Fintan Walton, Founder and CEO of PharmaVentures, said "PharmaVentures has advised and supported IntoCell through the course of their discussion with Ab Studio for the research collaboration agreement. PharmaVentures hopes to continue the strong relationship with IntoCell in advising on their business development and licensing activities with our special insight accumulated over many years of supporting Korean biotech companies."

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Waterman

Managing Director

PharmaVentures Ltd

[email protected]

About PharmaVentures

PharmaVentures is a premier transaction advisory firm and a leading international company in partnering, M&A deals and strategic alliances. For nearly 30 years, PharmaVentures has acted as advisor on over 900 deal related projects covering licensing, mergers, acquisitions, divestments, and joint venture activities for companies world-wide.

PharmaVentures' deep bank of specialist experience, deal analytics and network of contacts among innovators and large pharma makes it uniquely placed to support business in all aspects of deal making and strategic planning. PharmaVentures is well known for its deep insight into deal structures and its success for generating partnering interest.

PharmaVentures' services include:

M&A (divestments, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions)

(divestments, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions) Licensing (in and out licensing)

(in and out licensing) Fundraising

Strategy (commercialisation, deal strategy, due diligence, market entry)

(commercialisation, deal strategy, due diligence, market entry) Valuation and Positioning (licensing, M&A, and fundraising)

PharmaVentures is based in Oxford, UK, and employs over 20 professionals and has associates in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

PharmaVentures Capital Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of PharmaVentures Ltd. All regulated activities are delivered through PharmaVentures Capital Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (741356).

For more details, visit https://www.pharmaventures.com

About IntoCell, the OHPAS linker and PMT technology

IntoCell has developed a state-of-the-art linker technology comprising of a novel self-immolative group based on Ortho-Hydroxy Protected Aryl Sulfate (OHPAS) chemistry that works with a wide variety of phenolic and non-phenolic payloads. The OPHAS linker was designed to accommodate a wide variety of functional groups and triggering groups. The OHPAS Linker can be triggered by methods that include enzymes (i.e., lysosomal), light, and pH. The resulting ADCs has been shown to be highly stable and have very fast payloads release profiles.

IntoCell has devised another ADC platform technology called Payload Modification Technology (PMT) in which temporary Modifying Group (MG) has been incorporated into traditional payloads. PMT has shown to improve therapeutic index of ADC with significant reduction of normal cell's uptake, resulting in normal cells being minimally affected.

By utilizing PMT and OHPAS linker technology, IntoCell has successfully delivered a preclinical candidate in the B7-H3 ADC program. ITC-6146RO is the lead candidate that shows high and long-lived potency in a variety of murine xenograft and PDX models with good safety. IND-enabling studies of ITC-6146RO are planned in 2022.

For more information, please visit http://www.intocell.co.kr

SOURCE PharmaVentures