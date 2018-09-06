PharmaVentures Advises Vital Foods on the Sale of its Zyactinase-based Digestive Health Product Asset Portfolio to Mundipharma

OXFORD, England, September 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PharmaVentures Ltd. ("PharmaVentures") is pleased to announce that it acted as exclusive adviser to Vital Food Processors Ltd ("Vital Foods"), an agricultural science company founded in New Zealand, on an asset purchase agreement with Mundipharma for the global rights beyond New Zealand to commercialise Zyactinase™ - a clinically-proven gastrointestinal consumer health product.

Zyactinase™ is the basis of market leading, natural, plant-based consumer health products for the promotion of digestive health. Zyactinase™ is a freeze-dried extract of Kiwifruit (Actinidia deliciosa) that has been developed as a constipation relief product as well as for long-term gut health. It contains a protease complex, fiber, pectin and fructo-oligosaccharides that stimulates increased bowel movements.

Under the agreement, Mundipharma will initially focus on the commercialising of Zyactinase™ to establish a foothold in the US and Canada markets, while continuing to supply existing partners. It will then look to expand its marketing and distribution footprint globally.

This agreement will also enable the extension of the company's Senokot® product range in the US, which is also an all natural, clinically proven digestive health supplement for the treatment of constipation. (see http://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mundipharma-closes-acquisition-of-vital-food-processors-limited-assets-and-secures-global-rights-to-692559241.html )

Adrian Dawkes, Managing Director, who led the deal at PharmaVentures, commented, "The consumer health space has seen significant deal activity recently and, not surprisingly, there was a lot of interest in Vital Foods' assets. We are delighted to have been able to secure this deal with Mundipharma who are ideally placed to maximise the potential of Zyactinase."

Fintan Walton, Founder and Chief Executive of PharmaVentures said, "We are particularly pleased to have brought PharmaVentures' broad experience and skills to bear in another cross-border deal where the pairing of high-quality assets from Vital Foods with an ideal acquirer in Mundipharma has resulted in an excellent outcome for all."

About PharmaVentures

With over 26 years of successful deal making and advisory work, PharmaVentures assists companies to achieve the best deals. We have a proven track record of advising businesses across the healthcare sector from top-tier pharmaceutical and biotech companies, diagnostics, medtech and life science research organisations.







Our extensive network of key contacts, industry experience and market knowledge enables us to provide the best advice to our clients in over 38 countries. To date we have successfully completed over 700 mandates covering:

We currently have several clients seeking to in-license or acquire assets as well as multiple out-licensing and asset divestment opportunities.

About Vital Foods

Vital Foods was established to provide the digestive health benefits of kiwifruit through easy to consume digestive health products for all ages. The company's first product on the market was Kiwi CrushTM, a frozen kiwifruit drink that is made available to most patients in hospitals and nursing home in New Zealand and is sold as a digestive aid in supermarkets in New Zealand. Vital Foods was formed by two dedicated kiwifruit industry experts and launched by a group of committed local New Zealand investors. Since 2006, Vital Foods' Research & Development efforts have been financed through a sophisticated syndicate that is predominantly comprised of Inventages Venture Capital and BioPacific Ventures.

