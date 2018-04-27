PharmaVentures Strengthens its First Class Healthcare Strategy and Dealmaking Capabilities With the Recruitment of a New Vice President, Ashley Cox

Fintan Walton, PhD, Chief Executive of PharmaVentures, said: "We are delighted to welcome Ashley to PharmaVentures. She has an impressive track record in healthcare strategy consulting and dealmaking. Her wealth of experience will add significant value to our clients in their dealmaking and commercial strategy activities."



Most recently, Ashley worked with SmartAnalyst, Inc., as the Senior Director, European Business Development supporting Global Pharmaceutical and Biotech clients in their disease, asset and portfolio strategy development. Previously, Ashley was Head of Global Business Development for the Prescient Healthcare Group, with a strong focus on Competitive Intelligence and Business Analytics. Ashley has supported decision making in the majority of the top 20 pharma companies and many biotech companies. She started her career as a Medical Representative and has held a variety of commercial and licensing roles across the pharmaceutical and generics sectors.

Ashley received a BSc. (Hons). in Neuroscience from the University of Glasgow and a Masters in Pharmaceutical Analysis from the University of Strathclyde.

For more information, contact enquiries@pharmaventures.com

SOURCE PharmaVentures Limited