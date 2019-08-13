Pharmavite Names Bryan Donaldson Executive Vice President of Sales

WEST HILLS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmavite LLC, one of the largest manufacturers of high-quality vitamins, minerals and other dietary supplements in the United States, announced today that it has appointed Bryan Donaldson to Executive Vice President of Sales. In this critical role, Donaldson will oversee all sales functionality for Pharmavite, including customer relationships, sales planning and forecasting, customer development and retail execution. Prior to his promotion, Donaldson worked as Divisional Vice President, Sales with responsibility for Pharmavite's Costco relationship both domestically and internationally.

"Bryan brings a potent combination to this role – a career spent developing strong customer relationships that deliver profitable sales growth and a deep knowledge of both consumer products and the VMS category," said Jeff Boutelle, CEO at Pharmavite. "Bryan's breadth of industry knowledge and sales leadership experience will prove invaluable as we strengthen our position as the industry leader in the years to come."

Prior to joining Pharmavite in 2016, Donaldson was the Director of Sales of Balchem-Albion Minerals' Human Nutrition division, where he led global sales efforts for the company's patented organic mineral amino acid in dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals and industrial food fortification. Before joining Balchem-Albion, Donaldson was VP of Sales for RB/Schiff Nutrition International, focusing on opening new markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions and expanding RB/Schiff's product portfolio in Costco stores globally, and Food/Drug/Mass retailers.

He also spent over a decade at Acosta leading customer teams responsible for corporate, divisional, and retail implementation for CPG clients in multiple segments.

About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a leader in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of healthcare professionals, consumers, and retailers by manufacturing high-quality nutrition products and solutions under its Nature Made®, EQUELLE, MegaFood and Innate Response brands. Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives by producing the highest quality products and providing trust and transparency. Based in California, Pharmavite LLC is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.pharmavite.com for more information.

