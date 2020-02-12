Pharmavite Names Publicis New York as Agency-of-Record for Nature Made®

The Nature Made and Publicis New York marketing partnership scope includes the development of a fully integrated brand campaign across mass media, shopper marketing, eCommerce and social media. The remit also includes data analytics and measurement.

"Over the past 45+ years, Nature Made has been a pioneer in the industry and is a vitamin and supplement brand that consumers know and trust, offering high quality, safe nutrition that's accessible to everyone," said Rhonda Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer at Pharmavite. "As our industry goes through transformation, we're continuing to look at innovative channels and resources to evolve Nature Made for the next generation. Publicis is the perfect partner for this next phase of our brand journey, and we're excited to work with them on new ways to tell our story and reach consumers."

"We're privileged to partner with Nature Made in their marketing and brand transformation," stated Carla Serrano, CEO, Publicis New York. "The company is positioning for an exciting future, advancing customer connections and brand narrative, and we look forward to accelerating their marketing momentum into the next decade."

About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a leader in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of healthcare professionals, consumers, and retailers by manufacturing high quality nutrition products and solutions under its Nature Made®, EQUELLE®, MegaFood and Innate Response brands. Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives by producing the highest quality products and providing trust and transparency. Based in California, Pharmavite LLC is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.pharmavite.com for more information.

About Nature Made

Nature Made® is the number one vitamin and supplement brand in traditional retail scanning outlets*. Manufactured by Pharmavite, Nature Made was the first line of dietary supplements to earn the United States Pharmacopeia's (USP) Verified Dietary Supplement mark – independent verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency. Visit NatureMade.com for the latest news and offerings.

About Publicis Worldwide

Publicis Worldwide is a global creative agency network enabling our clients to Lead The Change in their own marketing and business transformation. We do this through a combination of strategy, creativity and technology. With over 16,000 employees in 110 countries, clients include Adidas Sports, Axa, Carrefour, Cartier, Citi, Diesel, Emirates, Heineken, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, L'Oréal, Nestlé, Orange, P&G, Renault and Sanofi. Publicis Worldwide is part of Publicis Communications, the creative agency network solution hub within Publicis Groupe.

* Nature Made is the #1 selling national vitamin and supplement brand in traditional retail scanning outlets (based in part on data reported by Nielsen through its Scantrack® service for the Total Vitamins category for the 52-week period ending 12/28/2019 in US xAOC and US Food Drug Mass channels. © 2019 The Nielsen Company).

