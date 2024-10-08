PharmaVoice Recognizes Halia Therapeutics CEO David Bearss as One of the 100 Standout Leaders in the Life Sciences Industry

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. David Bearss, CEO and Co-founder of Halia Therapeutics has been named an honoree of the 2024 PharmaVoice 100 list in the Standout Leaders category. This prestigious recognition spotlights the most inspiring leaders in the life sciences industry.

Dr. Bearss is included for his commitment to developing innovative therapies targeting chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative indications such as Alzheimer's disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, post-procedural pain and most recently, obesity. Under Dr. Bearss' leadership, Halia Therapeutics has successfully steered clinical trials for both its LRRK2 and inflammasome inhibitor, HT-6184 and HT-4253, respectively, and continues to break new ground with its expansive pipeline.

"So many conditions have been tied to chronic inflammation and our hope at Halia Therapeutics is that the compounds we have developed will combat these illnesses to improve patient care and quality of life," said Dr. David Bearss, CEO of Halia Therapeutics. "As someone who has spent more than twenty years in both academic and industry fields, my advice is to keep plugging away at the science driving discovery, because you never know when a big breakthrough might happen."

Since its inception in 2005, the PharmaVoice 100 has become one of the most anticipated features in the pharmaceutical industry. This prestigious list recognizes leaders across diverse sectors—from biotech and academia to Big Pharma and emerging startups. Honorees are chosen based on their exceptional leadership, visionary thinking, and significant contributions to advancing science and improving patient outcomes.

About Halia Therapeutics

Halia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Lehi, Utah. We focus on developing innovative treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Our lead candidate, HT-6184, targets the NEK7/NLRP3 inflammasome pathway to reduce inflammation, while HT-4253 targets LRRK2, a key driver of neuroinflammation. Halia's ongoing programs aim to address the root causes of diseases with significant unmet medical needs, including obesity, Alzheimer's, and lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS).

For more information, visit www.haliatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About PharmaVoice

PharmaVoice, a leading life science publication, spotlights the field's most influential people and ideas. The PharmaVoice 100 list celebrates industry leaders shaping healthcare's future through scientific breakthroughs, visionary leadership, and groundbreaking innovation.

