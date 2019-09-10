Pharmco Announces Connecticut Bioprocessing Wing Expansion

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmco, a leading international producer of specialty alcohols and high purity solvents, announced an expansion to its packaging facility in Brookfield, Connecticut, through the creation of a bioprocessing wing. The new capabilities include aseptic filling and temperature-controlled storage for stability programs available from 3 to 5 years.

The expansion builds on the facility's Clean Room which has been in operation since 2009.

Initial portfolio options will focus on assisting customers in outsourcing their resin storage, cleaning, and regeneration solutions, as well as supporting key life science partners. Package sizes are available in single-use and rigid containers ranging from 1L bottles to 1000L bags. Stability programs are available upon request.

This announcement is the latest in a series of investments made by Greenfield Global to grow its expertise in manufacturing, storing, and shipping high-value specialty chemicals and ingredients around the world. In April, the company announced plans to establish a new European manufacturing headquarters in Portlaoise, Ireland.

"We are proud of the role we are playing in helping advancements in bioprocessing, gene therapy, and medical device industry by supplying high-quality, reliable pharmaceutical products, "said Steve DiBenedetto, SVP of Sales and Operations. "Our customers do incredible things, and we will continue to focus our growth in areas that will deliver the maximum benefit to their work and specific needs."

More information on Pharmco and new product offerings and capabilities, will be presented at Bioprocess International Conference and Exhibition, Booth 632, in Boston Convention Centre from September 9-12, 2019. Information is also available by phone 1-800-243-5360 or by visiting https://greenfield.com/

About Pharmco by Greenfield Global

Greenfield is one of the largest high-purity alcohol companies in North America. Under the Pharmco brand, the company offers a wide range of specialty alcohols and bio-based chemicals to quality-driven and environmentally-conscious customers around the globe. Twelve federally registered Distilled Spirits Plant locations offer regional distribution from coast to coast with support worldwide support through more than 40 international distribution partners. The Pharmco brand stands for premium quality and service excellence and has been supplying life science, food, flavor, fragrance, personal care, extraction and industrial companies with mission-critical products for more than 30 years.

About Greenfield Global Inc.

Greenfield Global provides high-value, mission-critical raw materials, ingredients and additives that are vital to businesses, improve people's lives, and preserve the health of the planet. Greenfield is the largest ethanol producer in Canada and owns and operates four ethanol distilleries, three specialty chemical manufacturing and packaging plants, and three next-generation biofuel and renewable energy R&D centers in Canada and the United States. Founded in 1989, Greenfield continually develops more efficient and sustainable technologies and products while shrinking its own carbon footprint. From start-ups to the largest brands in the world, customers trust Greenfield's extensive portfolio of premium products, regulatory expertise, and industry-leading service. Under its Pharmco and Commercial Alcohols brands, Greenfield delivers hundreds of products to thousands of Life Science, Food, Flavor, Fragrance, and Beverage customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit http://www.greenfield.com/.

Sales Contact:

Jeff Balaban

jeff.balaban@greenfield.com

413-687-8823

Media Contact:

Andrea Kent

Andrea.Kent@greenfield.com

+1 613-698-0116

SOURCE Pharmco by Greenfield Global