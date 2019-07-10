Pharmco announces new warehouse in Ocala, Florida for its industry-leading specialty alcohols and high purity solvents.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmco, a leading international producer of specialty alcohols and high purity solvents, announced today that it will expand its distribution capabilities by opening a 265,000 square foot warehouse into Ocala, Florida. This new warehouse strengthens Pharmco's unique coast-to-coast distribution capabilities and builds on its 12 existing North American warehouses that are tightly interconnected with over 40 international distribution partners.

The addition of the new Ocala, Florida warehouse will allow Pharmco, and parent company Greenfield Global, to satisfy the growing demand for its products in the herbal extraction market, as well as other industries. From a supply chain perspective, it also compliments the company's production facility in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

"We are passionate about matching our world-class manufacturing with excellent distribution," said Frank Richards, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Specialty Chemicals and Ingredients. "Our expansion into Florida ensures that we can match the fast-paced growth of customers seeking high-quality bio-based specialty alcohol blends and customized solvents, as well as the growing demand for herbal extraction products."

In addition to in-house offerings like quality assurance, rigorous product certification, and Pharmco's extensive regulatory expertise, the Ocala, Florida warehouse will stock specialty products such as Isopropyl Alcohol (70% and 99%), Ethyl Alcohol (190 and 200 Proof), Organic Ethyl Alcohol, Methanol, and Acetone. New offerings include herbal extraction solvent CDA 12A-1, and MCT oil.

"We believe in constantly challenging ourselves to be as agile and innovative as possible," continued Richards. "Whether it's strategically expanding our distribution capacities, offering new products, or taking steps to anticipate future industry demand, we are always striving to exceed our customers' expectations and help them do incredible things."

For more information on Pharmco and new product offerings, please call 1-800-243-5360 or visit https://greenfield.com/ .

About Pharmco by Greenfield Global

Greenfield is one of the largest high-purity alcohol companies in North America. Under the Pharmco brand, the company offers a wide range of specialty alcohols and bio-based chemicals to quality-driven and environmentally-conscious customers around the globe. Twelve federally registered Distilled Spirits Plant locations offer regional distribution from coast to coast with support worldwide support through more than 40 international distribution partners. The Pharmco brand stands for premium quality and service excellence and has been supplying life science, food, flavor, fragrance, personal care, extraction and industrial companies with mission-critical products for more than 30 years.

About Greenfield Global Inc.

Greenfield Global provides high-value, mission-critical raw materials, ingredients and additives that are vital to businesses, improve people's lives, and preserve the health of the planet. Greenfield is the largest ethanol producer in Canada and owns and operates four ethanol distilleries, three specialty chemical manufacturing and packaging plants, and three next-generation biofuel and renewable energy R&D centers in Canada and the United States. Founded in 1989, Greenfield continually develops more efficient and sustainable technologies and products while shrinking its own carbon footprint. From start-ups to the largest brands in the world, customers trust Greenfield's extensive portfolio of premium products, regulatory expertise, and industry-leading service. Under its Pharmco and Commercial Alcohols brands, Greenfield delivers hundreds of products to thousands of Life Science, Food, Flavor, Fragrance, and Beverage customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.greenfield.com .

Sales Contact:

Augustine Ullmann

Augustine.Ullmann@greenfield.com

+1 203-740-3471, x6948

Media Contact:

Andrea Kent

Andrea.Kent@greenfield.com

+1 613-698-0116

SOURCE Pharmco by Greenfield Global

Related Links

https://greenfield.com

