Pharmco, leading international manufacturer of specialty alcohols and bio-based chemicals, showcasing its international flavors and fragrance portfolio at IFT19

NEW ORLEANS, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmco, a brand of Greenfield Global, a leading international manufacturer of specialty alcohols and bio-based chemicals, has been exhibiting at the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Annual Event and Food Expo show this week at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. IFT is one of the largest events of its kind bringing together over 17,000 attendees, scientists, and food professionals from around the globe.

Pharmco (Booth #1647) has invited the flavor and food community to learn about the company's latest innovations, as well as its full and diverse range of specialty product offerings, including but not limited to:

Ethyl Alcohol, derived from conventional corn, organic corn, and non-GMO project verified sugar cane, and organic sugar cane.

MCT Oil, derived from RSPO palm, organic coconut, and conventional coconut

USP/Kosher Glycerin

Alcohol from a variety of sources, including grain, grape, wood, and cane.

Tax-free Specially Denatured Alcohol (SDA) blends .

. Flavor-infused alcohols and aromatics such as organic lavender, peppermint, spearmint, and menthol.

Finished products containing both organic alcohol and fragrance.

"We are excited to be at IFT19 to showcase our industry-leading, quality-driven portfolio developed to help our customers meet the growing demand for premium products that help improve people's lives," said Frank Richards, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Specialty Chemicals and Ingredients.

Pharmco couples its evolving product list of in-demand products, including Organic, Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified offerings, with world-class distribution. "Our global logistics capabilities are second to none," continued, Richards. "We have twelve federally registered Distilled Spirits Plant locations offering regional distribution from coast to coast in North America and more than 40 international distribution partners."

Stop by booth #1647 to learn more. Inquiries for more information or to work with Pharmco can also contact Augustine.Ullmann@greenfield.com or +1 203-740-3471, x6948

About Pharmco by Greenfield Global

Greenfield is the largest high-purity alcohol company in North America. Under the Pharmco brand, the company offers a wide range of specialty alcohols and bio-based chemicals to quality-driven and environmentally-conscious customers around the globe. Twelve federally registered Distilled Spirits Plant locations offer regional distribution from coast to coast with support worldwide support through more than 40 international distribution partners. The Pharmco brand stands for premium quality and service excellence and has been supplying life science, food, flavor, fragrance, personal care, extraction and industrial companies with mission-critical products for more than 30 years.

About Greenfield Global Inc.

Greenfield Global provides high-value, mission-critical raw materials, ingredients and additives that are vital to businesses, improve people's lives, and preserve the health of the planet. Greenfield is the largest ethanol producer in Canada and owns and operates four ethanol distilleries, three specialty chemical manufacturing and packaging plants, and three next-generation biofuel and renewable energy R&D centres across North America. Since its beginning in 1989, Greenfield continually develops more efficient and sustainable technologies and products while shrinking its own carbon footprint. From start-ups to the largest brands in the world, customers trust Greenfield's extensive portfolio of premium products, regulatory expertise, and industry-leading service. Under its Pharmco and Commercial Alcohols brands, Greenfield delivers hundreds of products to thousands of Life Science, Food, Flavor, Fragrance, and Beverage customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.greenfield.com.

