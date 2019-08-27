Pharmco opens new warehouse in West Haven, Connecticut.

WEST HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmco, a leading international producer of specialty alcohols and high purity solvents, announced today that it will expand its distribution capabilities by adding storage of up to 60,000 square feet in West Haven, Connecticut. The facility will provide enhanced service and delivery to customers in the state, as well as customers from Maine to Maryland.

The new distribution center will allow Pharmco, and parent company Greenfield Global, to sustain rapid growth by continually improving logistics capacity and customer service. From a supply chain perspective, it also complements the company's production facility in Brookfield, Connecticut.

"Adding this facility in West Haven will help us continue to deliver the industry's best possible sales and service," said Steve DiBenedetto, SVP Sales & Operations. "Strategic investments like this allow us to create a more responsive supply chain and offer more products and superior delivery to our customers."

The location will predominantly serve customers in food, flavor, fragrance, and life science markets. It will also provide added capacity for Pharmco's manufacturing facility to undertake the production of more complex and critical materials to meet the growing demand from lab-scale and life science customers at the forefront of innovation.

"For us, expanding distribution capabilities is truly about customer service," continued DiBenedetto. "We are always taking steps to keep pace with our customer's growth, anticipate their needs, and help them reach new heights."

For more information on Pharmco and new product offerings, please call 1-800-243-5360 or visit https://greenfield.com/

About Pharmco by Greenfield Global

Greenfield is one of the largest high-purity alcohol companies in North America. Under the Pharmco brand, the company offers a wide range of specialty alcohols and bio-based chemicals to quality-driven and environmentally-conscious customers around the globe. Twelve federally registered Distilled Spirits Plant locations offer regional distribution from coast to coast with support worldwide support through more than 40 international distribution partners. The Pharmco brand stands for premium quality and service excellence and has been supplying life science, food, flavor, fragrance, personal care, extraction and industrial companies with mission-critical products for more than 30 years.

About Greenfield Global Inc.

Greenfield Global provides high-value, mission-critical raw materials, ingredients and additives that are vital to businesses, improve people's lives, and preserve the health of the planet. Greenfield is the largest ethanol producer in Canada and owns and operates four ethanol distilleries, three specialty chemical manufacturing and packaging plants, and three next-generation biofuel and renewable energy R&D centers in Canada and the United States. Founded in 1989, Greenfield continually develops more efficient and sustainable technologies and products while shrinking its own carbon footprint. From start-ups to the largest brands in the world, customers trust Greenfield's extensive portfolio of premium products, regulatory expertise, and industry-leading service. Under its Pharmco and Commercial Alcohols brands, Greenfield delivers hundreds of products to thousands of Life Science, Food, Flavor, Fragrance, and Beverage customers in more than 50 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit http://www.greenfield.com/.

Sales Contact:

Augustine Ullmann

Augustine.Ullmann@greenfield.com

203-740-3471, x6948

Media Contact:

Andrea Kent

Andrea.Kent@greenfield.com

+1 613-698-0116

