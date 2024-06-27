PharmD Live Selected as Chronic Care Management Provider for Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmD Live, a virtual clinical pharmacist solutions leader, is proud to announce its selection as the official Chronic Care Management (CCM) Services provider for Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers (NKDHC). This partnership seeks to improve care and patient health outcomes.

Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers, renowned for its comprehensive nephrology services, is committed to delivering the highest quality patient care. By integrating PharmD Live's innovative CCM solutions, NKDHC will provide its patients with personalized, proactive, and coordinated clinical pharmacist-led CCM designed to optimize patient outcomes and reduce the total cost of care.

Dr. Ben Rudnitsky, President of NKDHC, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with PharmD Live to bring advanced chronic care management to our patients, aligning with our mission to deliver exceptional care to those with kidney disease."

Ryan Allen, COO of NKDHC, added, "PharmD Live's CCM solutions bolster our CKCC model with 24/7 pharmacist access and advanced data analytics, allowing for detailed monitoring and adaptive care plans to improve patient outcomes."

Dr. Cynthia Nwaubani, CEO of PharmD Live, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are honored to be selected as NKDHC's chronic care management partner. By combining our expertise with NKDHC's dedication to high-quality care, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by chronic kidney disease."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

The partnership focuses on reducing healthcare costs, enhancing CKCC quality measures, and leveraging analytics for superior care management. It offers 24/7 pharmacist access and ongoing health monitoring. Both organizations are positive about the partnership's beneficial impact on patient health.

About PharmD Live:

PharmD Live is a leading provider of Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions integrated with Medication Therapy Management. The company collaborates with physician clinics and healthcare payers to deliver virtual clinical pharmacist solutions focused on medication and disease management. Dedicated to closing care gaps and reducing medication-related risks for patients with chronic conditions, PharmD Live utilizes board-certified pharmacists and cutting-edge technology to offer personalized, data-driven care. This approach is aimed at improving patient outcomes, lowering healthcare costs, and enhancing the overall patient experience.

About Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers:

Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers (NKDHC) is a leading provider of nephrology services in Nevada. Dedicated to diagnosing and treating kidney diseases and hypertension, NKDHC offers comprehensive care through a team of experienced nephrologists, nurses, and support staff. The center is committed to improving its patients' health and quality of life through innovative treatment options and compassionate care.

For more information about PharmD Live and its services, please visit www.pharmdlive.com.

For more information about Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers, please visit www.nkdhc.com.

