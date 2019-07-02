PharMEDium Services, LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of 0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe Due to Presence of Sulfite

News provided by

PharMEDium Services, LLC

Jul 02, 2019, 17:15 ET

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PharMEDium Services, LLC is voluntarily recalling 45 lots of 0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe to the user level. The product is being recalled because PharMEDium's electronic customer ordering system stated it is sulfite-free, but the product contains sulfite.  

Risk Statement:

Screen Capture by SnagIt
Screen Capture by SnagIt

Serious adverse reactions could occur in patients with a sulfite allergy who are exposed to Hydromorphone containing sulfites. The reactions may range from mild wheezing to severe bronchospasm and anaphylaxis. To date, PharMEDium Services, LLC has not received any adverse event reports related to sulfite reactions or sensitivity.

The product is used for relief of moderate to severe pain in opioid tolerant patients and is packaged as 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe, in packages of 5 syringes, NDC # 61553-352-78. 28,140 syringes were distributed to a total of 6 customers in the USA. The complete list of affected HYDROmorphone HCl is included in the table below which contains the product description, lot number, expiration date and NDC.

Service Code

Service Code Description

Lot Number

Expiration Date

NDC

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190670030D

06/09/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190670031D

06/09/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190670032D

06/09/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190670033D

06/09/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190710015D

06/11/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190710016D

06/11/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190710017D

06/11/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190710018D

06/11/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190710019D

06/11/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190730028D

06/13/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190730029D

06/13/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190730030D

06/13/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190740018D

06/16/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190770028D

06/17/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190770029D

06/17/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190780027D

06/18/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190780028D

06/18/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190780029D

06/18/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190790030D

06/19/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190800012D

06/20/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190800013D

06/20/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190800015D

06/20/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190800016D

06/20/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190810033D

06/23/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190810034D

06/23/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190810035D

06/23/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190810036D

06/23/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190840002D

06/24/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190870008D

06/27/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190910015D

07/01/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190980033D

07/08/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190990017D

07/09/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190990030D

07/09/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

191000035D

07/10/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

191010008D

07/11/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

191010009D

07/11/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

191010010D

07/11/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

191050002D

07/15/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

191120002D

07/22/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

191160001D

07/28/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

190800014D

06/20/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

191210020D

07/31/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

191210021D

07/31/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

191210022D

07/31/2019

61553-352-78

2R3352-5

0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe

191220017D

08/01/2019

61553-352-78

The product can be identified by referring to the sample label included with this release.

PharMEDium Services, LLC has notified all six customers by email/phone and has arranged for replacement orders of all recalled products. All six customers have been advised to identify, quarantine and destroy any remaining product according to their facilities policies and procedures and to notify PharMEDium Services, LLC of the units requiring credit. Customers have been notified to 100% effectiveness and all six customers have responded with the number of syringes for credit.  They have been instructed on how to receive replacement orders.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact PharMEDium Services, LLC by dialing 800-523- 7749 (8:00 am – 5:00 pm Central Time) or Quality1@pharmedium.com by email. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

SOURCE PharMEDium Services, LLC

Related Links

http://www.pharmedium.com

You just read:

PharMEDium Services, LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of 0.5 mg/mL HYDROmorphone HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride 1 mL in 3 mL BD Syringe Due to Presence of Sulfite

News provided by

PharMEDium Services, LLC

Jul 02, 2019, 17:15 ET