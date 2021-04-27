Pharmerit rebrands to OPEN Health

BETHESDA, Md. and LONDON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmerit, a global leader in Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) and Market Access, has undergone an extensive rebranding to fully integrate with OPEN Health. Since its inception in 2011, OPEN Health has expanded its expertise and global reach through mergers and organic growth to be at the forefront of the healthcare industry. It has brought together global experts from HEOR, Market Access, and medical communications, with digital at the heart of its services. OPEN Health provides unrivalled global healthcare specialist expertise to apply innovative approaches in research and communications with the purpose of improving patient outcomes and wellbeing.

"We are one of the few global agencies that can serve clients across the full product lifecycle," commented Rob Barker, CEO of OPEN Health. "We are proud to partner with 38 of the top 40 biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, serving clients from Medical Affairs, HEOR, Market Access, and Commercial teams."

As of April 2021, OPEN Health has moved to one brand to create a world-class integrated services model. Together, we are a global team of 750+ experts across the United States, Europe, United Kingdom, and Asia.

"I am excited to say that we have retained the very best of Pharmerit, which has supported so many clients for over 20 years. We are now uniting equivalent life science research and communications talents from around the world under the OPEN Health brand, which has a strong heritage." added Jeff Anderson, CEO of OPEN Health Evidence & Access.

Over the past 12 months, OPEN Health has cemented its status as a leader in HEOR and medical communications. It has experienced 20% YTY growth, tallying 1400 customers in 90+ countries. This growth reflects the increasing need for HEOR to inform healthcare decisions and to engage with the healthcare community in innovative and personalized ways.

OPEN Health: Established as many. United as one.

OPEN Health brings together deep scientific knowledge, global understanding, and broad specialist expertise to support our clients in improving health outcomes and patient wellbeing. We are united as one flexible organization, harnessing the power of the collective to solve complex challenges. Our global team of experts—many with PhD or PharmD degrees—work strategically alongside our client partners in Medical Affairs, HEOR, Market Access, and Commercial teams across a wide range of therapy areas. Visit www.openhealthgroup.com.

