Pharming Group to participate in September investor conferences

News provided by

Pharming Group N.V.

24 Aug, 2023, 02:00 ET

LEIDEN, The Netherlands, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming's management will participate in the following investor conferences in the U.S. in the month of September:

  • 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Boston, September 6-8
    Sijmen de Vries, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Thursday, September 7 at 16:30 ET/22:30 CET. A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available in the "Upcoming Events" and "News" sections of Pharming's website.
  • H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York, September 11-13
    Sijmen de Vries, Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, September 13 at 08:30 ET/14:30 CET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the "Upcoming Events" and "News" sections of Pharming's website.
  • 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, New York, September 26-28
    Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, will present on Thursday, September 28 at 10:20 ET/16:20 CET.

For more information about these conferences, or to schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pharming's management team, please contact Pharming's Investor Relations team at [email protected] or your Wells Fargo, H.C. Wainwright or Cantor representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696

Heather Robertson, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager
E: [email protected] 

FTI Consulting, London, UK
Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne
T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Leon Melens
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
E: [email protected]

SOURCE Pharming Group N.V.

Also from this source

Pharming announces first patient enrolled in Phase III clinical trial of leniolisib for the treatment of APDS in Japan

Pharming to nominate industry leader Dr. Richard Peters as new Chairman of the Board

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.