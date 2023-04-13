Pharming to present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference 2023

LEIDEN, Netherlands, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming") (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that Pharming's management will attend the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference April 17 - 20, 2023.

Pharming's CEO, Sijmen de Vries, will present on April 20 at 08:00 ET /14:00 CEST.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation can be found in the "Upcoming Events" and "News" sections of Pharming's website.

Pharming's management will be available for one-to-one investor meetings during the conference.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-to-one with Pharming's management team, please contact your Needham representative, or send an email to Pharming's Investor Relations team to [email protected].

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

Heather Robertson, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

E: [email protected]

FTI Consulting, London, UK

Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne

T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

E: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2003587/Pharming_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Pharming Group N.V.