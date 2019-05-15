Pharmozyme Partners With RedCrow for $2M Preferred Series Seed Raise

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmozyme Inc. (Pharmozyme), a manufacturer of contamination-free enzymes, including Crystal Taq, the world's first Taq Polymerase free from bacterial and animal DNA contamination, announced that it has launched a $2 million Preferred Series Seed stock offering with RedCrow, an equity niche-funding platform that provides professionally vetted investment opportunities in the healthcare and social impact sectors.

Crystal TAQ Procuct

"Pharmozyme is set to become the de-facto standard and a 'must have' for every DNA amplification & sequencing research facility," said Dr. Nader Nourizad, chief executive officer for Pharmozyme. "As we look to the future, our highly pure enzymes will disrupt the in vitro diagnostics markets by reducing the number of inaccurate testing results from contamination impacting clinical, industrial and research pathogen testing."

The next generation of DNA testing for bloodstream pathogens and microbiome analysis is fast and relatively inexpensive, with millions of tests being conducted worldwide every day. However, the enzymes in the kits produced by other manufacturers often suffer from background DNA contamination causing false results and jeopardizing lives. Validated by reference labs and industry experts, leveraging more than 100 years of combined experience in biotech, our team has developed the most pure, stable enzymes in the diagnostics market. Significantly reducing misdiagnosis, abating financial burden on providers and patients, Pharmozyme is in the business of saving lives.

The Preferred Series Seed Offering is made in connection with filing a Form 1-A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to "Regulation A+" equity crowdfunding initiative under Section 3(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering materials that can be viewed on the RedCrow investment platform covers the offer and sale of up to $2 million of shares of Pharmozyme Preferred Series Seed stock. Pharmozyme intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and product scaling. For more information, please go to http://bit.ly/InvestPharmozyme or https://www.redcrow.com/home/company-profile.html?id=1000059784951&utm_source=PC.

About Pharmozyme

Pharmozyme has developed a proprietary technology to produce the world's purest reagents, including the world's first Taq Polymerase free from bacterial and animal DNA contamination. Pharmozyme manufactures and sells its enzymes that are used for supporting new technologies in DNA amplification, sequencing research and production of highly accurate and sensitive pathogen detection kits. In the near future, Pharmozyme plans to produce its own versions of highly accurate and sensitive kits for medical diagnostics. For more information, visit www.pharmozyme.com.

About RedCrow

Founded in 2016, RedCrow is a direct investment platform that provides professionally vetted investment opportunities in the healthcare and social impact sectors. Through its proprietary platform, RedCrow enables companies an opportunity to market and advertise their investment to a crowd of accredited investors. RedCrow's mission is to transform the way healthcare companies raise capital and strives to provide investors access to private equity investments of which they previously have had limited access to. For more information, please visit www.redcrow.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "is set to become," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "plans," or "should," and include statements Pharmozyme makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Pharmozyme's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Pharmozyme undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact Details:

Pharmozyme Inc.

Dr. Nader Nourizad

1190 Mountain View Alviso Rd, Suite H

Sunnyvale, CA 94089

+1 669-600-3194

www.pharmozyme.com

Related Images

diagnostics.png

Diagnostics

Diagnostics and research

researcher.jpg

Researcher

Researcher doctor

crystal-taq-procuct.jpg

Crystal TAQ Procuct

Crystal TAQ Procuct

Related Links

Pharmozyme Website

For Investors

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyiMa7r-VQ0

SOURCE Pharmozyme Inc.

Related Links

https://pharmozyme.com

