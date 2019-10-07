PharmScript Expands into Kansas with Acquisition of UVANTA Kansas City

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmScript, a leading pharmacy provider to long-term care and post-acute care facilities, today announced the acquisition of UVANTA Kansas City, a long-term care pharmacy located in Kansas City, KS. The acquisition builds on Pharmscript's continued national expansion, and furthers its service footprint in the Midwest, enabling PharmScript to serve healthcare facilities in Kansas and Missouri. The Kansas location will be PharmScript's seventeenth pharmacy, and will be located at 11144 Renner Blvd., Lenexa, KS.

"We are thrilled to announce the next step in our strategic expansion plan," said Michael Segal, CEO of PharmScript. "This acquisition adds to PharmScript an established, experienced local operation in the heart of the Midwest. With this new team, PharmScript will continue to provide top-quality service to some of the leading long-term care facilities in Kansas and Missouri while bringing innovative technologies and capabilities to enhance this service."

As part of this acquisition, PharmScript brings on board Kevin Kentfield, who has been a local long-term care leader and boasts an impressive track record as a pharmacy operator. "I am incredibly excited to be a part of this PharmScript team, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the already impressive growth at PharmScript over the past several years," said Kentfield. I'm excited to kick-off the Midwest expansion and start pushing into new markets." Kentfield will be joining PharmScript as a Vice President of Customer Experience and Growth.

PharmScript, founded in 2009, currently services more than 700 long-term and post-acute care facilities across 20 states and the District of Columbia. PharmScript offers long-term and post-acute care facilities a seamless pharmacy experience. The company provides rigorous quality assurance, innovative technology, and high-quality service to help healthcare facilities administer medications safely and manage their patients for optimal clinical outcomes, while maintaining costs. PharmScript serves healthcare providers across the South, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast.

About PharmScript:

As a leading pharmacy provider to long-term care and post-acute care facilities, PharmScript partners with healthcare organizations across 20 states, and delivers medications to thousands of residents and patients. Founded in 2009 with the goal of providing a seamless pharmacy experience, PharmScript is committed to helping providers deliver patient-centered care with high quality service, accuracy, timeliness, and cost containment. For more information, please visit www.pharmscript.com.

SOURCE PharmScript

Related Links

https://pharmscript.com

