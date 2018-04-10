PharmScript Opens New Pharmacy Servicing Long-Term Care and Post-Acute Care Facilities in Indiana

"PharmScript is excited to build on its momentum in the Midwest with the opportunity to service patients in the state of Indiana," said Michael Segal. "We are proud that this new facility will help us expand our support to additional healthcare facilities and communities. We are dedicated to assisting more facilities deliver patient-centered care, in an efficient and effective manner."

PharmScript, founded in 2009, currently services more than 400 long-term and post-acute care facilities across 17 states. PharmScript offers long-term and post-acute care facilities a seamless pharmacy experience. The company provides rigorous quality assurance, innovative technology and high-quality service to help healthcare facilities administer medications safely and manage their patients for optimal clinical outcomes, while maintaining costs. PharmScript serves healthcare providers in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Florida and Texas.

