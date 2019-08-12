PharmScript Opens Third Pharmacy in Texas Servicing Long-Term Care and Post-Acute Care Facilities

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmScript, a leading pharmacy provider to long-term care and post-acute care facilities, today announced the opening of a new pharmacy in Abilene, Texas. The pharmacy leverages state-of-the-art technology and is capable of providing medications and medical supplies to facilities throughout Texas. The new facility is PharmScript's sixteenth pharmacy.

"Establishing a West Texas pharmacy for our customers has been a top priority for the PharmScript team," said Michael Segal, CEO of Pharmscript. "We are excited to demonstrate our commitment to our long-term care clients in Texas by opening a West Texas pharmacy that will expand and improve our service in the region."

PharmScript, founded in 2009, currently services more than 600 long-term and post-acute care facilities across 17 states and the District of Columbia. PharmScript offers long-term and post-acute care facilities a seamless pharmacy experience. The company provides rigorous quality assurance, innovative technology, and high-quality service to help healthcare facilities administer medications safely and manage their residents' needs for optimal clinical outcomes, while maintaining costs. PharmScript serves healthcare providers across the South, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast.

As a leading pharmacy provider to long-term care and post-acute care facilities, PharmScript partners with healthcare organizations across 17 states, and delivers medications to thousands of residents and patients. Founded in 2009 with the goal of providing a seamless pharmacy experience, PharmScript is committed to helping providers deliver patient-centered care with high quality service, accuracy, timeliness, and cost containment. For more information, please visit www.pharmscript.com.

