NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

PharmSource - Contract Dose Manufacturing Industry by the Numbers: Composition, Size, Market Share and Outlook - 2019 Edition



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04545025/?utm_source=PRN

Summary

The motivation for pharma companies outsourcing their manufacturing is often to do with lacking expertise, equipment, or cost reduction (especially for small to mid-sized CMOs) in development of their product's API or dose. For clinical dose manufacturing, there is a high risk associated with the pipeline drug product and as such using a CMO for this mitigates risk for pharma companies that may otherwise have to invest in equipment and facilities.



This report, the 2019 version in this annual series, characterizes the contract dose manufacturing industry along a number of quantitative dimensions, including number and type of participants, market size, market shares of the top CMOs and profitability.We also assess the outlook for the industry.



This report is an improvement over previous reports because it utilizes the integration of Dose manufacturing integration into the Pharma Intelligence Center to provide deeper analysis of the industry.



This expert trend report is a comprehensive look at the finished dose contract manufacturing landscape in 2019, including analysis of dose CMO M&A activity, market size and share. It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the supply chain that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.



Scope

- This report gives an important expert quantitative analysis on the contract dose manufacturing industry.



Findings are based on the industry's most comprehensive database of the dose CMO industry (Contract Service Providers Database) this analysis is driven by a proprietary model of the dose manufacturing industry, which is continuously updated and refined. The 7 tables and 14 figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends. This report is required reading for -

- CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: improves understanding of the dose CMO industry and a critical input for strategic planning efforts.

- Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: improving understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.

- Private equity investors: they can deeper understanding of the dose CMO market and important insight for identifying potential investment targets.



Reasons to buy

- What is the geographic reach of Dose CMOs?

- What are the 2018 revenues generated by Contract dose manufacturing industry?

- What are the components of revenue change for Contract Dose Manufacturers?

- What is the breakdown of 2018 revenues by different dosage forms?

- What are the characteristics of the largest dose CMOs?

- How did the revenue growth of Contract Dose manufacturers in 2018 compare to Contract API manufacturers? - What is the outlook for the dose CMO industry?

- What Dose CMO M&A deals occurred in 2018?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04545025/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

