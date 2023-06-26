Pharmsource Named Official Program Sponsor for LSPedia's OneScan Pharmacy Pro, Giving Independent Pharmacies Free, Easy to Use, and Comprehensive FDA DSCSA Compliance

News provided by

Pharmsource, LLC

26 Jun, 2023, 08:51 ET

BRUNSWICK, Ga., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmsource, one of the most trusted wholesale drug distributors in the United States, has joined forces with LSPedia, a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain solutions, in a groundbreaking partnership that advances compliance for pharmacies by expanding their access to vital compliance solutions. 

This strategic collaboration gives independent pharmacies free access to LSPedia's OneScan Pharmacy Pro, a solution for comprehensive compliance with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act, covering EPCIS data, serialization, verification, exceptions management, and more. Participating pharmacies can become compliant months ahead of the November 27, 2023 deadline for regulatory enforcement, empowering them to adapt to the new law while maintaining optimal patient care.  

By helping pharmacies easily achieve complex new regulatory requirements, the initiative removes the financial burden of compliance and accommodates limited budgets, an especially important factor given the upcoming changes to DIR fees.

The partnership is a milestone for the pharmacy industry, as the organizations combine their expertise and resources to streamline compliance for pharmacies nationally. LSPedia CEO Riya Cao is enthusiastic about its impact, saying, "We believe compliance solutions should be effortless, supporting pharmacies as they deliver crucial services to their communities. With Pharmsource, we can make it easier than ever to navigate the regulatory landscape of 2023 and beyond."

Pharmsource CEO Jeff Herman echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the significance of this collaboration: "Our partnership with LSPedia represents a monumental step towards fostering a culture of compliance and safety in the pharmacy industry. By empowering pharmacies with free access to essential regulation requirements, we are collectively working towards better healthcare outcomes for patients." 

Pharmsource customers can access OneScan Pharmacy Pro by contacting Pharmsource at [email protected]  or 954-487-1578. To learn more about Pharmsource-LSPedia partnership and sign up online, please visit https://www.pharmsourcewholesale.com/lspedia .

About Pharmsource - Pharmsource, LLC is one of the most trusted and fastest growing pharmaceutical wholesalers in the U.S. Pharmsource is focused on serving the interests of our customers through service, integrity, and value. We are proud to be responsible for assisting in strengthening the pharmaceutical supply chain. With over 100 years of combined managerial experience in our leadership staff, pharmacies can count on Pharmsource to deliver best-in-class customer service and value.

Media Contact:

Jeff Herman

386.453.9231

[email protected]com

SOURCE Pharmsource, LLC

