Pharos Capital Announces Promotions: Ryan Shelton to Principal, Javaun Francis to Associate

DALLAS and NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharos Capital Group, LLC, a physician-founded healthcare private equity firm based in Dallas and Nashville, today announced that it has promoted Ryan Shelton to Principal, effective immediately. Mr. Shelton, who has been with the firm since 2006, is based in the firm's Dallas office and was most recently a Vice President. The firm also announced the 2018 promotion of Dallas-based Javaun Francis to Associate from Senior Financial Analyst.

Kneeland Youngblood, Founding Partner of Pharos, said, "Pharos is focused on healthcare companies that lower the total cost of care, improve patient outcomes and expand access to care. Ryan has been a key part of nurturing that vision as we look to generate returns for our investors while enhancing the healthcare experience for consumers. Ryan's contributions have only become stronger and more thoughtful over the years, and we are delighted to foster his growth as a key decisionmaker at our firm."

Mr. Shelton is responsible for evaluating and executing investment opportunities, performing transaction due diligence, and working with management teams to implement operational and growth strategies. He currently serves on the boards of portfolio companies Alereon, Beacon Specialized Living, Charter Healthcare Group, Family Treatment Network, FasPsych, and Verdi Oncology. He holds a B.B.A. in Finance and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Texas.

Founding Partner Bob Crants added, "We are also thrilled to acknowledge Javaun, who has proven himself a valuable member of our team in only two short years. We look forward to his continued success."

Mr. Francis is responsible for evaluating and executing investment opportunities, performing transaction due diligence, and working with management teams to implement operational and growth strategies. He currently works with the firm's investments in FasPsych, TechLab, The Family Treatment Network and TotalTrax. Mr. Francis joined the firm in 2017 after working as an Investment Banking analyst at Citigroup. He graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management, with a concentration in Finance.

About Pharos Capital Group

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group (www.pharosfunds.com) is a physician-founded private equity firm focused on rapidly growing middle market healthcare companies. The firm is also an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Pharos seeks to invest in companies that lower the total cost of care, improve outcomes and expand access to care. Since inception, Pharos has invested in 53 companies and currently has over $825 million of private equity assets under management. Pharos typically invests $25-$50 million in companies seeking later stage funding for internal growth, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, or recapitalizations.

