Pharos Capital-Backed Verdi Oncology Enters Two New Markets in Two Months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharos Capital-backed Verdi Oncology, Inc. ("Verdi") has entered two new markets in the past two months. Nashville Oncology Associates (NOA), led by founders Dr. Karl Rogers and Dr. Carl Willis, joined Verdi in July, establishing a clinical base in the state of Tennessee alongside its business headquarters in Nashville. On August 6th, Verdi launched Verdi Cancer and Research Center of Texas, which is led by Dr. Jivesh Sharma and Dr. Amy Cripps and provides high quality medical oncology care and early phase clinical trials to patients in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth market. Verdi has now entered four markets and expanded from four to fourteen providers since the company's first practice acquisition and partnership with Pharos in 2018.

An oncology practice and clinical research management company, Verdi focuses on partnering with high-quality physicians interested in selling their practices or opening new Verdi-affiliated practices to establish autonomy, promote practice management excellence, and gain access to early phase clinical trials. Verdi provides the resources, management expertise, economies of scale, and infrastructure necessary for community oncology to thrive in today's evolving healthcare environment.

The company's locations now include:

Horizon Oncology of Lafayette, Indiana . Founded in 2001 by Dr. Wael Harb , Horizon offers oncology and hematology services in addition to cutting edge clinical trial opportunities for patients throughout the Midwest.

. Founded in 2001 by Dr. , Horizon offers oncology and hematology services in addition to cutting edge clinical trial opportunities for patients throughout the Midwest. Verdi Cancer & Research Center of Macomb, Michigan . Led by Dr. Tarik Hadid , the center provides comprehensive and personalized oncology care in Detroit and Warren, Michigan .

. Led by Dr. , the center provides comprehensive and personalized oncology care in and . Nashville Oncology Associates. An established practice located at Saint Thomas Midtown, an Ascension hospital, NOA is dedicated to serving the Nashville community by providing comprehensive, high quality cancer care to its patients.

community by providing comprehensive, high quality cancer care to its patients. Verdi Cancer and Research Center of Texas . Dr. Sharma and Dr. Cripps have been in the Dallas community providing high-quality cancer care for over 25 and 10 years, respectively. The center plans to build a superior personalized cancer care program and phase one oncology clinical trials unit in Dallas .

Cancer is the second most common cause of death in the U.S., behind heart disease, and accounts for nearly one of every four deaths. There are 1.7 million new cancer cases each year, and annual expenditures are approximately $90 billion. "Our vision is to build a leading oncology platform dedicated to delivering patient-centered care in a value-based care environment," said Anna Kovalkova, Partner at Pharos. "By dedicating financial and operational resources and selectively partnering with local physicians who are already invested in their communities and providing access to novel therapies for patients, we are supporting a commitment to high quality care."

About Verdi Oncology, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Verdi Oncology, Inc. (www.verdioncology.com) is an oncology practice and clinical research management company focused on partnering with high-quality oncology physicians and practices. Verdi's vision is to build a premier regional network of community oncology practices, dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care in a value-based environment.

About Pharos Capital Group

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group (www.pharosfunds.com) is a physician-founded private equity firm focused on rapidly growing middle market healthcare companies. The firm is also an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Pharos seeks to invest in companies that lower the total cost of care, improve outcomes and expand access to care. Since inception, Pharos has invested in 53 companies and currently has over $810 million of private equity assets under management. Pharos typically invests $25-$50 million in companies seeking later stage funding for internal growth, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, or recapitalizations.

