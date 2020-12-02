Pharos Capital's Family Treatment Network Acquires Catalyst Behavioral Solutions

DALLAS and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharos Capital Group, LLC ("Pharos"), through its Family Treatment Network platform ("FTN"), has acquired Catalyst Behavioral Solutions ("Catalyst" or "the Company"), a Utah-based mental and behavioral health services provider, the firm announced today. Catalyst is FTN's seventh acquisition and expands its outpatient behavioral health services into Utah to operate alongside FTN's adolescent residential treatment center, Logan River Academy. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Directors Natalie Cliften and Heather Blair, as well as members of their management team, will continue to lead Catalyst going forward.

Based in Layton, UT, Catalyst has been providing mental health therapy and behavior programs for individuals and families, telehealth services, and other community services since 2014. The Company treats autism and other behavioral issues through the use of evidence-based and data-driven treatment methods, including Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, recognized as a best-practice treatment by the U.S. Surgeon General and by the American Psychological Association.

Jim Phillips, Partner at Pharos, said, "We believe the need for specialized behavioral care treatment is ever-increasing, and that there is continued opportunity for a best-in-class operator like FTN to expand its portfolio of companies and services. Catalyst is a logical fit with its expertise and focus, and we welcome the Company to FTN."

Family Treatment Network manages special schools, psychiatric residential treatment centers and community-based programs for children, adolescents and their families.

Ed Irby, CEO and Chairman of FTN, said, "We welcome Heather and the Catalyst team, and we are particularly inspired by the Company's autism treatment program for children, Catalyst Academy. It is well-known that early intervention is crucial in treating autism disorders, and we have seen successful outcomes in similar programs in our network. We are delighted by the opportunity to enhance our capabilities in this area."

Ms. Cliften commented, "We are pleased to be working with Ed and Pharos. Their enthusiasm and professionalism will allow us to continue adding and improving programs that offer support to individuals and families in our communities."

About Family Treatment Network

The Family Treatment Network (FTN) is a complementary platform of child and adolescent behavioral health services businesses, including residential therapy centers, therapeutic day schools, home and community-based outpatient programs, and other child and adolescent psychiatric treatment services. With a strong emphasis on both education and therapy, FTN offers a broad mix of high-quality programs and services with an emphasis on autism and ABA Therapy. FTN's goal is to provide best-in-class care across the full continuum of behavioral health services to children, adolescents and families from coast to coast.

About Pharos Capital Group

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group (www.pharosfunds.com) is a physician-founded private equity firm focused on growing healthcare companies which lower the total cost of care, improve patient outcomes and expand access to care. Pharos invests to reduce healthcare inequalities in underserved markets across the United States, especially within urban and rural communities. Since inception, Pharos has invested in 54 companies and currently has over $1.1 billion of assets under management. Pharos typically invests $25-$50 million in rapidly growing middle market companies seeking later stage funding for internal growth, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, or recapitalizations.

For business development opportunities with Pharos Capital Group, please contact Adam Persiani at 214-740-7003 or [email protected].

Contact

Caroline Luz

Lambert & Co.

203-656-2829

[email protected]

SOURCE Pharos Capital Group

Related Links

http://www.pharosfunds.com

