Pharos Diagnostics Expands Diagnostic Testing Menu to include Routine Testing and Valley Fever (Cocci)

TUCSON, Ariz., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharos Diagnostics recently expanded testing services to provide routine testing capabilities in chemistry, hematology and immunoassay as well as Valley Fever (Coccidioidomycosis) testing. The broadened menu compliments the laboratory's existing esoteric mass spectrometry testing services allowing Pharos to better serve regional customers' diagnostic testing needs. Pharos recently rolled out and completed a soft launch of these services and is actively processing samples for human and veterinary clinics and hospitals in the region.

Coccidioidomycosis (cocci) infection comes from inhalation of a soil-borne fungus which normally affects the respiratory system. However, it can spread throughout the body and is occasionally fatal. This fungus is typically found in the arid southwestern United States including southern California, Arizona, southwest Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, and Utah, as well as some South American countries. Cocci testing for the identification of the fungus is currently one of the most requested tests by veterinarians in the US southwest region. Humans and animals (particularly dogs) are susceptible to cocci infection and Pharos Diagnostics is uniquely positioned to support both veterinary and clinical practitioners in diagnosing cocci infections because of the laboratory's CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) certification.

Valley Fever illustrates the importance of One Health, the initiative converging human and veterinary medicine to improve health for people and animals. Pharos Diagnostics and Pharos Veterinary Diagnostics are uniquely positioned to identify best practices in One Health medicine to deliver best in class diagnostics across species to both doctors and veterinarians.

Pharos Diagnostics provides faster turnaround time, better accuracy, and lower costs to veterinary, clinical and academic customers.

As the leading commercial mass spectrometer laboratory in Southern Arizona, Pharos Diagnostics is proud to be a participant and supporter of the Tucson area's rapidly growing center of diagnostic excellence.

About Pharos Diagnostics LLC.

Pharos Diagnostics LLC. is a privately-held corporation headquartered in Tucson, AZ primarily serving the western and southwestern regions of the United States and operates Pharos Veterinary Diagnostics to serve the veterinarian community. Pharos Diagnostics is CLIA-certified and meets all regulatory, fair billing practice and state and federal requirements. To learn more visit www.pharosdx.com, www.pharosvetdx.com or call 520-355-4500.

For more information, please contact Mike Bergthold at (602) 885-3795.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharos-diagnostics-expands-diagnostic-testing-menu-to-include-routine-testing-and-valley-fever-cocci-300624049.html

SOURCE Pharos Diagnostics

Related Links

https://pharosdx.com

