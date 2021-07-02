Pharos Is Currently Available in the iOS App and Google Play Store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, Pharos is here. Joshua Parry teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Pharos.

Joshua's vision for Pharos came about after wanting to create a platform that shines a spotlight on the world of mobile businesses in your area. From food trucks to traveling hair salons users can easily find their new local spot using this app!

Businesses can add product details right on the app. From the home screen users can find local businesses near them.

Introducing Pharos - a platform that lets users explore local mobile businesses in their area.

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

Account creation to safely store information

Map view allows users to browse through local mobile businesses near you

Review information and details on businesses such as business hours and products

Save your favorite places to get updates and for easy access

Businesses can update information and location with just one click

Visit pharosmobileapp.com for further information about the app including screenshots, features, and a video.

Contact: Mobile U, LLC

Phone: 719-657-1307

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pharosmobileapp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pharosmobileapp

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/pharosmobileapp

Download the app from App Store (iOS):

https://www.google.com/urlq=https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pharos/id1542969475&sa=D&source

=hangouts&ust=1624388309745000&usg=AFQjCNHi3kvb93NoG2CzgqRaThevEHGf4Q

Download the app from Google Play Store (Android):

https://www.google.com/urlq=https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid3Dcom.app.pharos&sa

=D&source=hangouts&ust=1624388309745000&usg=AFQjCNFIlhRqmrVvEu5sT-tQFHc-lXc87A

SOURCE The Appineers