Pharos Is Currently Available in the iOS App and Google Play Store
Find your favorite mobile businesses with Pharos
Jul 02, 2021, 08:44 ET
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, Pharos is here. Joshua Parry teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Pharos.
Joshua's vision for Pharos came about after wanting to create a platform that shines a spotlight on the world of mobile businesses in your area. From food trucks to traveling hair salons users can easily find their new local spot using this app!
The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:
- Account creation to safely store information
- Map view allows users to browse through local mobile businesses near you
- Review information and details on businesses such as business hours and products
- Save your favorite places to get updates and for easy access
- Businesses can update information and location with just one click
Visit pharosmobileapp.com for further information about the app including screenshots, features, and a video.
Contact: Mobile U, LLC
Phone: 719-657-1307
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pharosmobileapp
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pharosmobileapp
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/pharosmobileapp
Download the app from App Store (iOS):
https://www.google.com/urlq=https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pharos/id1542969475&sa=D&source
=hangouts&ust=1624388309745000&usg=AFQjCNHi3kvb93NoG2CzgqRaThevEHGf4Q
Download the app from Google Play Store (Android):
https://www.google.com/urlq=https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid3Dcom.app.pharos&sa
=D&source=hangouts&ust=1624388309745000&usg=AFQjCNFIlhRqmrVvEu5sT-tQFHc-lXc87A
SOURCE The Appineers
