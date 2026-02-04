PharosAI and 10x Genomics Partner to Transform Cancer Research with AI and Spatial Biology

Initiative will create one of the world's largest multimodal cancer datasets and an integrated suite of AI models and tools to fuel precision medicine

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today announced that PharosAI , a research consortium uniting four leading UK institutions, will use the 10x Genomics Xenium spatial platform to build one of the world's most comprehensive multimodal cancer datasets and pair them with advanced AI models and analytical capabilities. Backed by £18.9 million from the UK Government's Research Ventures Catalyst and additional support from charities and industry partners, PharosAI will deliver a nexus of large-scale, AI-ready datasets, computational models and analytical tools to accelerate earlier diagnosis, enable precision therapies and speed the discovery of new treatments.

PharosAI brings together King's College London, Queen Mary University of London, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and Barts Health NHS Trust in a joint venture that combines clinical expertise, academic leadership and advanced technologies. By leveraging 10x Genomics' Xenium spatial platform, PharosAI intends to transform decades of archived NHS cancer samples into high-resolution, multimodal datasets that could be used by researchers, clinicians and innovators worldwide to power AI models for diagnosis and drug discovery to improve patient care and outcomes.

"AI has the potential to transform cancer care, but its progress has been held back by fragmented and inaccessible data," said Professor Anita Grigoriadis, CEO of PharosAI and Professor of Molecular and Digital Pathology at King's College London. "PharosAI changes that - creating rich, multimodal datasets and pairing them with cutting-edge AI models and analytical tools, powered by 10x Genomics' advanced spatial technologies to enable earlier diagnoses, more targeted therapies and better outcomes for patients. By uniting universities, NHS Trusts, charities and industry, we are building an ecosystem for breakthrough discoveries."

The initiative will launch with a major focus on breast cancer, before expanding to lung and pancreatic cancer, with plans to include thousands of clinical tissue samples. By combining genomic, transcriptomic, imaging and spatial biology data, and linking them with a suite of custom AI models and analytical capabilities, PharosAI will produce AI-ready datasets capable of revealing patterns that have remained hidden until now. With Xenium providing spatial insights and advanced AI models uncovering new biology, researchers will be able to ask bigger questions and move faster toward the discovery of new diagnostics and therapies.

To support a study of this scale, PharosAI required a spatial platform capable of delivering reproducible results across thousands of archival tissues. Xenium's high-throughput workflow, combined with the ability to generate custom-designed gene panels in collaboration with 10x teams, enabled the consortium to configure assays aligned with the molecular features most relevant to specific cancers.

"Turning biological insight into impact requires scaled generation of consistent, high-quality data," said Serge Saxonov, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of 10x Genomics. "With Xenium, PharosAI can convert decades of archived NHS cancer samples into robust, high-quality, spatially resolved datasets. This foundation is what makes it possible to move earlier, more precisely and with greater confidence toward the next generation of breakthroughs in cancer research."

Importantly, PharosAI will democratize access to these datasets, ensuring they are securely available to a broad community of researchers and innovators. This ambitious program, running through 2027, positions the UK at the forefront of AI-driven cancer research and builds an ecosystem for breakthrough discoveries in precision medicine.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Bluesky or YouTube .

About King's College London

King's College London is amongst the top 40 universities in the world and top 10 in Europe (THE World University Rankings 2024), and one of England's oldest and most prestigious universities. With an outstanding reputation for world-class teaching and cutting-edge research, King's maintained its sixth position for 'research power' in the UK (2021 Research Excellence Framework).

King's has more than 33,000 students (including more than 12,800 postgraduates) from some 150 countries worldwide, and 8,500 staff.

For nearly 200 years, King's students and staff have used their knowledge and insight to make a positive impact on people, society and the planet. Focused on delivering positive change at home in London, across the UK and around the world, King's is building on its history of addressing the world's most urgent challenges head on to accelerate progress, make discoveries and pioneer innovation. Visit the website to find out more about Vision 2029, which sets out bold ambitions for the future of King's as we look towards our 200th anniversary.

World-changing ideas. Life-changing impact: kcl.ac.uk/news

About Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

Guy's and St Thomas' provides 3.05 million patient contacts in acute and specialist hospital services and community services every year. The Trust includes Guy's Hospital, St Thomas' Hospital, Evelina London Children's Hospital, Royal Brompton Hospital, Harefield Hospital, and adult and children's community services in Lambeth and Southwark

As one of the biggest NHS trusts in the UK, with an annual turnover of £3.2 billion, we employ around 23,700 staff. www.guysandstthomas.nhs.uk

About Barts Health NHS Trust

With a turnover of £2.5billion and a workforce of over 20,000, Barts Health is a leading healthcare provider in Britain and one of the largest NHS trusts in the country. The Trust's five hospitals – St Bartholomew's Hospital in the City, The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, Newham Hospital in Plaistow, Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone and Mile End Hospital – deliver high quality compassionate care to the 2.5 million people of east London and beyond, including delivering over 14,000 babies every year and treating more than 7,000 patients daily. For more information, please visit bartshealth.nhs.uk .

About Barts Life Sciences

Barts Life Sciences is a partnership between Barts Health NHS Trust and Queen Mary University of London, supported by Barts Charity that combines clinical expertise, industry knowledge and academic insight to accelerate innovations into healthcare.

About Queen Mary University of London

At Queen Mary University of London, we believe that a diversity of ideas helps us achieve the previously unthinkable. Throughout our history, we've fostered social justice and improved lives through academic excellence. And we continue to live and breathe this spirit today, not because it's simply 'the right thing to do' but for what it helps us achieve and the intellectual brilliance it delivers.

Our reformer heritage informs our conviction that great ideas can and should come from anywhere. It's an approach that has brought results across the globe, from the communities of East London to the favelas of Rio de Janeiro.

We continue to embrace diversity of thought and opinion in everything we do, in the belief that when views collide, disciplines interact, and perspectives intersect, truly original thought takes form.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics' products and collaborations. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in 10x Genomics' expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website ( https://www.10xgenomics.com/ ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.