Phase 1 Launch for the Byllion Token: a Cryptocurrency with ambition to Increase Purchasing power

PARIS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no doubt about it, the Byllion project is on track to become a global success. The strength of the project lies in the concept of providing a solution to enable each Byllion user to increase their purchasing power. The project is innovative and even if its first phase of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) sales does not reveal the full extent of the project, the Byllion concept has the capacity to gather millions of users. The Byllion.org platform backed by the Byllion Token plays a key role. It provides Internet users with the opportunity to acquire objects exclusively in Byllion. The distribution of the first tokens will take place on the launch date of 15 August 2021. The distribution protocol will be carried out through member actions (mining).

NFT managers Token BYLLION

The sale of NFT: an important stage in the launch of the Byllion concept.

There is no place for everyone, the byllion NFT manager auction (see here) is limited to 400 and there will be no further sales. The 400 managers will become important players in the Byllion project by playing the role of regulator of the platform (voting on advertising space, validation of advertisers, etc.). For each vote they will receive a reward in Byllion. Their NFT manager will provide them with recurring earnings in Byllion. As soon as Byllion.org is launched, they will have a dedicated account to manage their manager activity. They will receive their first Byllion as a reward for purchasing their profile manager (NFT).

Given the enormous potential of the byllion project, and a successful start with the sale of "NFT managers", byllion.org could become an essential platform in the next few months.

