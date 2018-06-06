Phase 3 Drilling Completed With Further High Grade Mineralisation Identified

Piedmont has completed its Phase 3 drill program on the Core property and has received assay results from an additional 26 holes, with high grade mineralisation in all holes including:

23.3m of cumulative thickness of mineralization (non-continuous) across 5 pegmatites which includes high grade intercepts of 5.2m @ 1.30 % Li 2 O, 7.5m @ 1.37% Li 2 O and 5.2m @ 1.58% Li 2 O in Hole 18-BD-189



28.5m of cumulative thickness of mineralization (non-continuous) across 4 pegmatites which includes high grade intercepts of 8.4m @ 1.47 % Li 2 O, 5.2m @ 1.53 Li 2 O and 11.4m @ 1.00% Li 2 O in Hole 18-BD-220



20.4m @ 1.61 % Li 2 O of continuous mineralization across 1 pegmatite , including a high-grade zone of 11.0m @ 2.04% Li 2 O in Hole 18-BD-228

Maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Core property to be announced in the coming weeks

Hole 18-BD-228 is the thickest single pegmatite to date on the property with over 20 meters of continuous high-grade mineralization ( 20.4m @ 1.61 % Li 2 O )

Exploration drilling on the recently-announced Sunnyside property has commenced and results are expected to be made available in the coming weeks

Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or "Company") (ASX: PLL; NASDAQ: PLLL) is pleased to advise that the Company has completed its Phase 3 Drilling Program and has received assay results from another 26 holes from its Core property in the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt ("TSB") in North Carolina, United States. The Company intends to release a maiden Mineral Resource estimate on the Core property in accordance with the JORC Code in the coming weeks.

For the Phase 3 program, the Company has completed 124 holes totalling 21,360 meters on its core property. Fifteen remaining holes from the Phase 3 campaign have assays pending.

Operational efficiencies during the Phase 3 drilling budget allowed the Company to exceed the planned meterage of 20,000 meters by 1,360 meters and will allow for initial drilling on the Sunnyside and Central properties (see Table below). The necessary state permits have been received and drilling is underway at the Sunnyside Property with one hole completed. Results of drilling in these exploratory areas will be released in the coming weeks.

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Drilling on the core property is now complete and we look forward to issuing our maiden Mineral Resource estimate in the near future, accompanied by a revised exploration target. Additionally, we are excited about the exploration drilling that has commenced at Sunnyside and hopeful that we will identify significant resource upside on that property."

Property Infill Drilling Completed Exploration Drilling

Completed Drilling Planned Total Drilling Core 15,869 5,491 - 21,360 Sunnyside - 167 733 900 Central - - 600 600 Total 15,869 5,658 1,333 22,860

For further information, contact:

Keith D. Phillips Anastasios (Taso) Arima President & CEO Executive Director T: +1 973 809 0505 T: +1 347 899 1522 E: kphillips@piedmontlithium.com E: tarima@piedmontlithium.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phase-3-drilling-completed-with-further-high-grade-mineralisation-identified-300661373.html

SOURCE Piedmont Lithium Limited

Related Links

http://www.piedmontlithium.com

