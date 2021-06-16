Phase Four Introduces Two New Products and Unveils Revolutionary Subscription Service for Small Satellite Manufacturers

"There is a growing need for more flexible options with electric in-space propulsion, to provide satellites with enhanced on orbit capabilities." said Phase Four CEO, Beau Jarvis. "For rapid constellation deployment and greater ROI, satellite manufacturers need significantly lower pricing and shorter lead times than exist in the market today."

Phase Four's Maxwell engine gained flight heritage in early 2021. There are now several Maxwell systems on orbit aboard commercial small satellites. Throughout the second half of 2021 the company will be delivering more Maxwell units with multiple customer launches scheduled. Phase Four is now developing Maxwell Block 2, which leverages the flight-proven thruster and electronics from Maxwell Block 1, but offers varied propellant tank size options and improved thermal management for extended propulsion operations to meet a broader range of mission requirements. Maxwell Block 2 is available for order now with deliveries beginning in Q1 2022. Maxwell's new chassis-style design enables rapid on-ramping of improvements in the core areas of the thruster, power electronics and propellant subsystems. Maxwell Block 3, scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2022, implements Phase Four's next generation electronics that enable improved performance, including twice the fuel efficiency of the current version of Maxwell.

"Maxwell's new modular chassis architecture enables us to introduce improved capabilities within the same form factor," said Phase Four CTO, Umair Siddiqui. "As more capable engines become available, our customers can easily integrate them into existing spacecraft bus designs that are already using earlier versions of Maxwell."

In parallel with the expansion of the Maxwell product line, Phase Four is introducing a long term subscription program that provides satellite manufacturers with access to the highest performing Maxwell engine available at a fixed, discounted price and industry-leading lead times of 3-4 months from purchase to delivery. P4 Pass is available with a 2 or 3 year subscription. Subscribers receive the lowest commercial pricing for Maxwell and enjoy priority placement in Phase Four's manufacturing queue. P4 Pass is available to customers worldwide now through March 2022. Availability is based on production capacity and is offered on a first come/first served basis. More program details can be found on the company's website.

"P4 Pass represents a first of its kind service for the satellite manufacturing industry," said Phase Four CEO, Beau Jarvis. "This service provides pricing stability and reliably short lead times to our customers. Both of these are critical for rapid, economical deployment of small satellite constellations. Just as Phase Four's RF Thruster eliminates the pain points of traditional propulsion systems, our P4 Pass service brings the space industry one step closer to true industrialization and fuels even more rapid advancement."

About Phase Four

Phase Four is a disruptive provider of next generation electric propulsion (EP) solutions for small satellites. The company was founded in 2015 to address the demands of the rapid proliferation of satellite constellations and to accelerate the advancement of its radio-frequency thruster (RFT). The Phase Four RFT represents a revolutionary new architecture that realizes lower cost, mass-manufacturability, miniaturized power electronics, and propellant agnosticism over incumbent technologies, without compromising performance. In 2021 Phase Four's Maxwell turn-key propulsion system achieved flight heritage and is now being regularly utilized by small satellite operators. Learn more at www.phasefour.io.

SOURCE Phase Four

Related Links

http://www.phasefour.io

