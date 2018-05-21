Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software - 'FALCON-Phase'

FALCON-Phase augments PacBio® Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing-based assemblies with Hi-C proximity-ligation data to generate accurate phased diploid assemblies. Using Phase Genomics' genome scaffolding technologies and FALCON-Phase, maternal and paternal haplotypes can be separated or "phased" on a chromosomal scale.

"You essentially get two genomes for the price of one with the FALCON-Phase software yielding both maternal and paternal haplotypes," said Dr. Ivan Liachko, CEO and Co-founder of Phase Genomics, "The combination of SMRT Sequencing and long-range genomic contiguity captured by Hi-C data is very powerful and presents a straightforward solution to a problem experienced by almost all genomic researchers working with diploid organisms."

High-quality phased haplotypes provided by FALCON-Phase can, among many other use cases, facilitate the study of inherited disease and be leveraged to improve agricultural programs, such as increasing the efficacy of livestock and plant breeding.

"SMRT Sequencing produces the most accurate and contiguous genome assemblies on the market, and the ultra-long range genomic connectivity of the in vivo Hi-C method serves as a perfect complement to SMRT Sequencing of large and complex genomes, helping to achieve full chromosome-level contiguity and phasing," stated Dr. Jonas Korlach, Chief Scientific Officer at Pacific Biosciences. "Our collaboration with Phase Genomics has been truly synergistic and has yielded a method that enables researchers to get more value from long-read SMRT Sequencing and Hi-C technologies alone."

FALCON-Phase is available as open source to scientists and also as a service through Phase Genomics. Scientists can utilize the new software to advance their current research and even revive historic genome projects with the addition of Hi-C data.

Read more about the innovative technology underpinning the new FALCON-Phase software here.

ABOUT PHASE GENOMICS – Phase Genomics applies Hi-C and other proximity-ligation methods to enable chromosome-scale genome assembly, metagenomic deconvolution, as well as analysis of structural genomic variation and genome architecture. They offer a comprehensive portfolio of laboratory and computational services and products, including Hi-C kits for plants, animals, microbes, and human samples as well as industry-leading genome and metagenome assembly and analysis software. Based in Seattle, WA, the company was founded in 2015 by a team of genome scientists, software engineers, and entrepreneurs. The company's mission is to empower scientists with genomic tools that accelerate breakthrough discoveries.

ABOUT PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. offers sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. Based on its novel Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) technology, Pacific Biosciences' products enable: de novo genome assembly to finish genomes in order to more fully identify, annotate and decipher genomic structures; full-length transcript analysis to improve annotations in reference genomes, characterize alternatively spliced isoforms in important gene families, and find novel genes; targeted sequencing to more comprehensively characterize genetic variations; and real-time kinetic information for epigenome characterization. Pacific Biosciences' technology provides high accuracy, ultra-long reads, uniform coverage, and the ability to simultaneously detect epigenetic changes. PacBio® sequencing systems, including consumables and software, provide a simple, fast, end-to-end workflow for SMRT Sequencing. More information is available at www.pacb.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS – All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to legal proceedings to enforce patent rights, the validity or enforceability of patents or other intellectual property rights, future availability, uses, quality or performance of, or benefits of using, products or technologies, and other future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Pacific Biosciences' control and could cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Pacific Biosciences' most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Pacific Biosciences' most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption "Risk Factors."

Pacific Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

